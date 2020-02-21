[9-year-old-diagnosed-with-cancer-becomes-honorary-police-officer]

(NBC) – A Texas boy diagnosed with cancer achieved his dream of becoming a police officer Thursday in Fort Worth.

Nine-year-old Carter Escobar was diagnosed with stage four Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma, a form of soft tissue cancer in 2018.

After more than a year of chemotherapy, the cancer returned, progressing quickly with life-saving treatments no longer available for him.

Carter and his parents created a bucket list, which included becoming a police officer.

On Thursday, Carter had his swearing-in ceremony with the Fort Worth Police Department, complete with the department’s SWAT team, K9 units and a helicopter ride.

“We were kind of talking to him about things that he might want to do someday and he mentioned being a police officer cause he thought that’s probably what he’d wanna do when he grew up,” said Carter’s mom, Rachel Escobar.

“Mostly to have good days, so keep him as happy and feeling good as possible and just try to say yes to as much as we can and give him some experiences that would’ve happened someday but now they’re condensed into a quick amount of time.”

LATEST STORIES: