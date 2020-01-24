9-year-old Oxnard student struck and injured by stray bullet in shootout between two elementary schools

OXNARD, California – A 9-year-old girl in an Oxnard Elementary School was hospitalized after being hit by a stray bullet in a nearby car-to-car shootout while playing on the playground, have announced the authorities.

The shooting took place around 11:15 a.m. at Christa McAuliffe Elementary School in Oxnard.

Investigators say there was a car-to-car shootout near the school and that a girl was hit on the playground during recess.

“We originally thought it was firecrackers or Pop-Its,” said Isaiah Bustamante, a student. “Then we all started to panic. We ran inside in the hallways, we ran into a classroom. We turned off all the lights and we hid for a while, for 10 or 20 minutes.”

The school was locked while students and teachers were sheltered on site.

The pupil’s injury has been described by the authorities as not life-threatening.

“Students and teachers were housed on site,” said Oxnard chief of police Scott Whitney. “The officers arrived, they checked the school. As soon as possible, we went through campus to make sure there were no other threats and no other students were injured.”

The girl’s parents were informed and joined her at the hospital.

Other parents were informed and lined up at school to pick up their children.

“The child’s parents have been informed by the Oxnard school district, and all the other pupils have been counted and are safe,” the police said in a statement.

Police continued to search for two suspects, and no description was immediately available.

