9-year-old slays “Napoleon Dynamite” dance routine in school

It’s a damn week, so I just refuse to deliver anything but pure, healthy, endorphin-producing content. Enter Jew, a 9-year-old who went viral this weekend for his incredibly accurate rendition of Napoleon Dynamite’s legendary dance sequence. This does the trick.

Jude learned the routine for his school talent show and mother Katie then posted the video on Facebook (which has become absolutely gangbusters). “Jude actually learned (the routine) to watch YouTube videos,” Katie said to POPSUGAR. “He taught himself and surprised us when he asked if he could register for his talent show at school. He showed it to us before performing it for his classmates. Jude is a very talented child and loves to make people smile! “My normally resting heart breaks out.

Since then, the video has garnered more than 1.8 million views within a few days, and everyone has rightly praised Jude for his legendary actions. I mean, from his initial shy back and forth to this inevitable floor roll, Jude embodies Napoleon’s behavior in its entirety. It’s pretty darn lovely. We love to see it.

Jew is so happy that everyone loves his dance !!!! Share on, he wants everyone to smile and be happy about his dance Charles Navesh Dassrath

Posted by Katie Gagner on Thursday January 30, 2020

There. That’s it – pure, healthy, endorphin-producing content. I wouldn’t have it any other way. Remember whatever you want to do this week, gosh.

And Jew, the hell yes, I would vote for you. #VoteForJude

