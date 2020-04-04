90% of Mount Sinai Hospital’s intake is coronavirus

90% of patients at Mount Sinai Hospital are treated for COVID-19, said Dr. Luiza Petre, a cardiologist and assistant professor of cardiology at Mount Sinai School of Medicine. She joined SiriusXM’s Breitbart news story Friday night to discuss the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on New York City hospitals with presenter Rebecca Mansour and special guest Ed Martin.

“We’re definitely almost in full swing,” said Petre of New York City’s hospitals. “Mount Sinai Hospital … converted the cafeteria and lobby [with] hospital beds. There is no floor except one for cases other than COVID. The entire hospital has almost 90 percent of We still have room, but if you see the rate of growth of new cases, that’s alarming. We are studying predictions. No prediction model is perfect, but it worries a lot because we will reach a peak in two or three weeks. . “

The Javits Center, a Manhattan convention center, has become a treatment center.

Petre said: “Right now they are converting the Javits center. Initially, it was supposedly only for non-COVID patients. Now they realize they will be so overwhelmed they also make it a COVID center. So yes, we are – I would say – with 80 percent capacity right now. I receive daily by email [for] the hospital numbers. “

“I would say that of COVID patients, about 15 percent are critically ill and need hospitalization,” Petre estimated, “and I would say five percent of those in need of an ICU. I think now, in my place, Mount Sinai, we have about 160 patients in a mainstream ventilation system. “

Petre described COVID-19 as a “solitary disease” given its contagious nature.

“I’ve seen really devastating cases,” Petre shared. “I have seen patients with no medical history in their 50’s who basically did not. It’s unpredictable. In fact, those with comorbidities have worse outcomes. We know it’s a medical truth. If you have more chronic medical conditions, you are less likely. to deal with that stress and recover. “

Petre continued, “But the situation is pretty bad. It’s very sad. I have no words to describe what happens when I go there. People die on their own. It’s a very lonely illness. You can’t visit their families. It’s really really bleak. “

Doctors of all backgrounds are on hold, due to the coronavirus spread, said Petre.

“I think the priority for ICU care was initially assigned to those with an ICU, but we are currently on hold,” said Petre. “We are covering regular floors right now, but as cardiologists we are trained in the ICU. So we could be there and look forward to being more involved in intensive care.”

According to the petitions, Petre observed a reduction in demand for non-coronavirus health care in New York City and shelter homes in the small area.

“Believe it or not, what we’ve noticed in New York is that [with] people staying home, we don’t see so many heart attacks, we don’t see many injuries and the need for the hospital has dropped significantly. We have a lot less demand non-COVID patients, so I would say we have seen a dramatic decrease in our usual healthcare needs. “

“Hospitals are 90 percent of patients with COVID,” said Petre.

Petre remarked, “The Comfort ship, the Navy ship that arrived in New York, has a capacity of 1,000 beds and decided to keep this ship only for non-COVID patients to divert non-infected patients, but keep them separate. And they only have 20 patients because there is no need. [Since] everyone stays home, no injuries. No emergencies, so to speak, no accidents. “

Mansour asked if social distance and home-based directives are slowing the growth rate of coronavirus infections.

Petre responded, “If there are a couple of cases and the curve right now, it’s still sharp, it’s sharp and that’s because the numbers keep up. It’s simple math if you look at the incubation period, which is two. On average, you see people who were infected two weeks ago, so if you want to look at the results of social distance, we are already experiencing a slowdown in hospital admissions. “

Petre continued, “One week ago, we would have double our hospital admissions every other day. It’s now been four or five days, so we’re seeing a certain decrease in people seeking medical care in hospital settings.” it’s “flatten the curve,” he added.

