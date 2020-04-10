900 Patients and 30 Foci: How Jamaat Cases Push Delhi’s Covid-19 Number – India News

The Delhi government on Friday expanded the list of Covid-19 foci in the city to bring in three more localities, a desperate effort to stem the spread of the disease that has infected more than 900 people.

The decision to include 3 other localities – Nabi Karim and Chandni Mahal in central Delhi and parts of Zakir Nagar in the south – was prompted by reports that 183 more people tested for positivity.

Most of them, a whopping 154, attended the Tablighi Jamaat Congregation last month in a seven-story building or were among the 2,000 evacuated from there. The intervention of national security adviser Ajit Doval was needed to get them to leave the building.

There were 24 who had already tested positive and at least 200 had already shown symptoms of the disease. Those who had symptoms were moved to hospitals; others to quarantine centers run by states. Across the country and in Delhi, a massive search has also been launched to quarantine every person who has been in the community or has been in close contact with those who have already been tested positive. There are over 22,000 such people across the country in quarantine centers.

A similar search in Delhi has led police to hundreds of Jamaat followers, including strangers hiding in major mosques. There were also many others from the city who went home.

According to city department officials in the city government, Tablighi Jamaat-related cases accounted for a total of 554 of the 903 cases. That number is expected to increase over the next few days and weeks when test results come in for another 176. They have been in a government quarantine facility for a few more days and have been transferred to hospitals after the onset of symptoms.

Authorities acknowledge, as they did at yesterday’s meeting chaired by the governor of the government, Anil Baijal, that there may be a host of others. They have no way of being sure. And there could be more Covid-19 groups that originated in Markaz, Jamaat’s headquarters in Nizamuddin.

On Friday, three such clusters were identified and placed under a strict lock that prevents people from leaving their homes. Instead, the authorities try to arrange for supplies of food and other supplies where possible.

The decision from Friday increases the total number of localities in the retention zones to 30. There have been several other localities that have been placed under the retention strategy but details have not been released to the media.

