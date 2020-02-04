‘90210’ star Shannen Doherty has revealed her fourth stage breast cancer diagnosis

Beverly Hills 90210 star Shannen Doherty has revealed her fourth-stage diagnosis of breast cancer and has described the progression of the disease as a “bitter pill to swallow”.

Speaking to Good Morning America, the 48-year-old announced that she had been living with the diagnosis for a year, but was persuaded to publish the news herself before it was published in pending legal documents.

“It will come out in a few days or a week that I will be on the fourth level,” said the Charmed star.

“So my cancer came back. And that’s why I’m here. “

Doherty, who achieved fame in the 90s thanks to a leading role in 90210, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She was open about her struggles with the disease and documented her treatment using interviews and her own social media platforms.

However, Doherty chose to keep the disease from progressing when she returned to work on the 90210 restart series, saying she was inspired to continue working after the former co-star’s unexpected death Luke Perry.

“One of the reasons, along with Luke … people can see that other people can work at level four,” said Doherty.

“As you know, our life doesn’t end the moment we get this diagnosis.”

Doherty said she relied on the support of her family and fellow campaigners and praised her Brian Austin Green for his help on the set.

“So he always called me before shooting and said,” Listen to whatever happens, I have your back, “she said.

Her decision to go public this time was fueled by an ongoing legal battle with her insurance company over the devastating bush fires that burned near her California property in late 2018.

Doherty has sued State Farm insurer for damages she believes to be guilty, and says upcoming documents related to the case have released her fourth-stage diagnosis.

The star said she wanted the action to “make an impression” and say “enough is enough when large companies and corporations run over the little person.”

“I want to be remembered for something bigger,” she added.

A spokesman for State Farm told Good Morning America’s ABC network, “We understand Ms. Doherty’s health problems and wish her a full recovery.”

You can see the interview below:

, @ ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: @DohertyShannen tells of her private health struggle. “I’m in the fourth stage – my cancer has come back.” @Arobachhttps: //t.co/IvsAr3odaj pic.twitter.com/Amhcm7x5Q4

– Good Morning America (@GMA), February 4, 2020

Image:

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

