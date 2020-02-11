911 calls show hectic moments of the Spring Hill attack

SPRING HILL, Florida (WFLA) – Newly released 9-1-1 calls reveal hectic moments during a malicious Spring Hill dog attack on Friday.

The sheriff’s office in Hernando County reports that the woman was walking her own little dog when she was attacked by four large dogs that had fled her neighbor’s house.

The sheriff’s office reports that the woman was taken to Manatee County Hospital over the weekend for special treatment for her serious injuries.

The neighbors say that the dogs involved in the attack have been a problem for some time.

“I put up the fence for her,” said Angelina Liotta, who lives next door and is afraid of the dogs.

Liotta says the victim is her best friend and she also wanted to put up a fence.

“The poor thing she wanted to set up, but she has no money. She can’t pay the tax on the house, ”said Liotta.

The Hernando County’s sheriff’s office states that there is only one call that the dogs have complained about.

Josephine Sachs is Liotta’s daughter, who describes the woman’s injuries as serious.

“The scalp was removed on the floor. They had to pick up the pieces and put them back on their heads. The bone is said to have been exposed and they are trying to save their leg, ”said Sachs.

Several neighbors say that they called several times to complain about the dogs that roam freely in the neighborhood. Sachs says her own sister was attacked by almost the same dogs last year.

“She was in the driveway with her vehicle and one of the dogs she said, a brown dog, showed his teeth, growled at her and jumped on the hood of her car and she would not get out of this vehicle.” Sachs said.

The dog’s owners have now received quotes for an animal bite because they have an unbridled animal, an unvaccinated animal, and an unlicensed animal. The sheriff’s office states that the fines could amount to several thousand dollars.

The victim’s friends say they don’t know how to pay their extremely high medical bills and are just hoping that she will survive the attack.

The Hernando County’s sheriff’s office says the victim is in critical condition.