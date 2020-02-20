Trojan police say a 911 dispatcher failed to pinpoint the exact location of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute students from cell phone signals when 28-year-old Jamming Shen died earlier this month from the flu virus. .

“It’s sad,” said Saratoga County Director-General of Emergency Communications, Stephen Gordon. “As a 911 expert, it’s something I never want to happen, but unfortunately, it does.”

Gordon says Shen’s fate is not so unusual in this country.

“In 2018, a survey showed that about 10,000 people die each year due to missing 911,” Gordon said.

Gordon, who has more than 20 years of experience, says that technology improvements make it easier than ever to find someone from a mobile phone, but the 911 dispatcher calls as a Shen from a multi-storey building. Had no function to determine the altitude of the person.

“There are many buildings here, too, and it’s hard to get around and find people on the third, fourth, or fifth floor, especially if there’s no response,” Gordon said.

To complicate matters, Gordon says that each mobile phone manufacturer and carrier uses different location-based technologies.

“There is no standardized system that matches the equipment we have here,” he said.

Gordon enters caller information into a third-party system called RapidSOS. The system uses technology similar to location-based apps like Uber, and dispatchers can usually be reached within a few meters.

“Assuming you are at ground level, we are quickly reaching a place where you can find you fairly quickly,” Gordon said.

The FCC is offering it to mobile carriers until next year to improve the ability of 911 callers to determine altitude. Gordon believes his ability has helped save Shen’s life.

“Is it making a difference? Yes, because we have to say so, that’s important,” Gordon said.

