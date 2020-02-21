[919-nabbed-for-drink-driving-very-last-12-months]

Kamarudin claimed heavier penalties on drunk-drivers are predicted to be tabled in Parliament in June or July this calendar year. — Reuters pic

MELAKA, Feb 21 ― A overall of 919 persons were arrested for drunk-driving past calendar year, an improve of 57 people from 862 in 2018.

As these kinds of, Deputy Transportation Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar reported the governing administration would go on with endeavours to amend existing guidelines on drunk-driving offences to decrease road crashes involving drunk-drivers.

He mentioned the amendments, which involved imposing heavier penalties on drunk-drivers, were being expected to be tabled in Parliament in June or July this yr.

“The legislation relating to offences for driving below the affect of alcohol has been tightened in many international locations and we prepare to adhere to worldwide expectations,” he instructed reporters right after opening the Melaka JPJ Childcare Centre (Taska), in this article yesterday.

In the meantime, Kamarudin observed that 795 advocacy notices experienced been issued to motorists of non-public vehicles for carrying kids without the need of the Child Restraint Technique (CRS) or child vehicle seats, considering the fact that previous Jan 1.

On Oct 23, Deputy Primary Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail announced the compulsory CRS to be employed in personal autos beginning Jan one.

In compliance with the United Nations (UN) Regulation No. 44 and Regulation No. 129, small children underneath the height of 135cm should use the CRS.

The shift follows alarming highway crash figures when 1,559 fatalities have been recorded involving children underneath the age of 10 from 2007 to 2017. ― Bernama