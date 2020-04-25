95% jump in child porn traffic: NCPCR sends notice to Google, WhatsApp – tech

The National Commission on the Protection of the Rights of the Child (NCPCR) accepted a survey that highlighted a 95% increase in internet traffic across the country and sent notices to Google, WhatsApp and Twitter, citing deficiencies on these platforms that make children vulnerable.

The NCPCR said in a statement that it had noticed that pornographic material was available through apps available on the Google Play Store while conducting an independent investigation into the availability of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

“By fully downloading these applications from the platform, the user can access such materials. It allows such access / availability to such materials and therefore it is a serious matter, ”the commission said.

The NCPCR took note of a research study by the Indian Child Protection Fund (ICPF) at CSAM in India, which noted that the internet traffic of porn children from India increased “by 95% between March 24 and 26 compared to the average traffic before locking. ”

The study also said that millions of pedophiles have migrated online, making the internet extremely unsafe for children.

In a notice to WhatsApp, the commission noted while conducting an independent Web CSAM availability test that there were certain links to join “encrypted WhatsApp groups” and “CSAM and pornographic material were prevalent” in those groups.

“Links to these encrypted WhatsApp groups have been found to have been propagated and made available online. Anyone just following these links can join these ‘encrypted WhatsApp groups’ and can get CSAM and pornographic material through these group chats on their phones, “the commission noted.

Furthermore, there is also the possibility of perpetrators being present and active in these “encrypted WhatsApp groups”, which makes children even more vulnerable.

In a notice on Twitter, the commission said that while conducting an independent investigation, it noticed that there were encrypted WhatsApp groups and that CSAM was widespread in those groups. Links to these groups have been shown to be propagated by various Twitter handles. The Commission believes that spreading the links of these WhatsApp groups on Twitter is a serious matter.

“In addition, you see that under your standard terms and conditions, a person 13 years of age or older has the right to open an account on Twitter. If you allow children 13 years of age to open an account, the committee finds that you cannot allow other users to post or propagate pornographic material, links, etc., ”read the announcement on Twitter.

The Commission asked for more information from these tech giants by April 30 at the latest.

(The story was posted from the wire feed without any changes to the text, only the title was changed.)

.