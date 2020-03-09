97-calendar year-aged WWII veteran sworn in as Polk Co. honorary deputy

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 97-12 months-outdated World War II veteran is Polk County Sheriff’s Office’s newest honorary deputy.

Jordan Jerome “JJ” Corbett, was sworn into office environment as Honorary Deputy Sheriff on Sunday by Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

In accordance to a Facebook post from Polk County Sheriff’s Place of work, Corbett following attending Union Academy in Bartow served his nation soon after getting drafted into the US Military as component of the very first black paratrooper unit in the course of WWII.

Right after the war and school, Corbett returned residence to Bartow and Union Academy to teach mathematics and start off a coaching occupation that would span 30 many years. He was an assistant mentor for both of those the soccer and Keep track of and Industry staff.

Soon after, he took his knowledge to Bartow Significant University in which he arranged the Bartow Invitational Observe Meet up with from 1971-1980, an celebration that now bears his name.

Corbett retired in 1980, but ongoing his involvement with athletics serving as a observe & field formal for 14 many years and occupied a seat on the Polk County school board.

He was also active in his community, acting as a board member for Big Brothers/Big Sisters and Goodwill of Polk County, as perfectly as chairman for the United Way of Central Florida.

Corbett gained the very first Bartow American Legend Award in 2005 and is a recipient of the Rotary Community Assistance Award.