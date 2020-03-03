98-yr-old-retired-engineer-donates-unique-$10m-reward-to-cal-point-out-fullerton-for-‘wonders’-of-science

FULLERTON, Calif. — A 98-yr-aged retired engineering govt has donated a $10 million reward to California State University, Fullerton that he hopes will assist expose pupils to the “absolute wonders” of science.

The gift from Nicholas Begovich will go to CSUF’s Middle for Gravitational-Wave Physics and Astronomy heart.

It will be named following Begovich and his spouse, Lee, an artwork historian and former initially-quality trainer.

But Begovich did not produce a check out. He is handing above the couple’s collection of 15 European sports cars and trucks – which include a Pegaso, Lamborghini and Ferrari – that will be offered.

The pair now has a campus artwork gallery in their name.