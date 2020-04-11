A 15-year-old girl killed herself “after dealing with stress associated with coronavirus blocking”

Jo’Vianni Smith died of suicide at home last week, and teachers and her mother were concerned that the stress of ongoing coronavirus blocking had led her to take her own life (photos: GoFundMe / Fox40)

A 15-year-old girl hanged herself after she tried to cope with the ongoing blockage of the coronavirus, her mother believes. Jo’Vianni Smith was found dead at her home in Stockton, California. She left no notes, and her mother Danielle Hunt says she had no idea about the mental agony of her dead daughter.

Hunt says her daughter was ‘alive’ and ‘loving’ and active in social media. He now wonders if she has had problems “coping” with Golden State’s order of stay at home, designed to slow down the spread of Covid-19.

One of the trainers at Bear Creek High School, in which Jo’Vianni attended, repeated his mother’s fears and told Recordnet: “The cause of death was reportedly due to the stress and pressure associated with self-isolation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. “

Hunt told Fox40: “We can’t think our children are okay just because … I felt I was doing everything I could as a parent to leave open communication.” Despairing mother now wants to share the story of Jo’Vianni encouraging parents and guardians to carefully watch young people who may seem good.

She said: “I will still try to tell my daughter’s story. Sometimes we have to stop and worry about children we shouldn’t worry about. “In tribute to his daughter who loved softball, basketball and music, Hunt added:” So how do you explain a girl like her? If you’ve ever met her, it has affected your life. “

Two students in another school district near Jo’Vianni have died of suicide in recent weeks because experts warn that social distance rules that prevent people from going out or meeting friends and loved ones have a detrimental effect on many people’s mental health.

A spokesman for Lodi Unified School District, in which Jo’Vianni was a student, said: “We are deeply saddened when we found out about the death of Jo’ianni Smith. Jo’vianni was very much liked by the Bear Creek High community. She took part in the team, played basketball and softball, and was known for her joyful spirit on campus.

“She will miss those who knew her very much. Our hearts are directed to students, families and employees affected by this tragedy. We provide remote consultancy and mourning services to those who need support at the moment. “

For confidential 24/7 emotional support, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 in the US. In the UK, contact the Samaritans at 116123 or visit your local Samaritans branch, see www.samaritans.org for more details.





