A 330 million year old shark head was found in Kentucky

Kentucky’s Mammoth Cave National Park is far from the sea, but newly discovered fossils indicate that the area was once teeming with sharks.

Scientists have identified the remains of 15 to 20 different species of sharks deep in the cave, including part of the head of a large white monster that partially protrudes from a wall, according to paleontologist John-Paul Hodnett.

The sharks lived around 330 million years ago in the so-called late Mississippi geological period, when much of North America was covered by oceans.

When the sharks died, their remains were enclosed in sediments that eventually became the limestone from which the cave was created.

“There is hardly ever any record of shark teeth coming from these rocks,” said Hodnett.

“This is a brand new record of sharks from a certain time.”

According to Vincent Santucci, senior paleontologist at the National Park Service, mammoth cave explorers Rick Olson and Rick Toomey mapped part of the cave when they discovered shark fossils.

Mr. Santucci said the fossils were found in a remote part of the park that people cannot visit without special permission but do not want to reveal the exact location.

Photos of their results have been sent to Mr. Hodnett as he is an expert on Paleozoic sharks.

According to Mr. Hodnett, there were a lot of shark teeth in the photos, and he said he also saw cartilage, which could possibly be the skeleton of a shark.

“This is fairly rare because cartilage is softer than bone and is therefore not often preserved,” said Hodnett.

When Mr. Hodnett visited the cave in November, he found that he was looking at something much bigger.

“It turns out that it’s actually not a skeleton, just parts of the head. And the head itself is pretty big,” he said.

“You can see the part of the shark jaw where it would have attached to the skull and the end that would have been his chin.”

Part of the center of the jaw is not visible, but he estimated that it would have been about two inches long.

The fossil was part of a species called Saivodus striatus, which was about the size of a modern white shark – about five to seven meters long.

Scientists don’t know how much shark is left in the rock.

“Caves are a very special environment, so it’s not ideal to remove large chunks of stone and damage the environment,” said Hodnett.

Getting to this part of the cave is a challenge in itself, as the scientists had to crawl about a quarter of a mile on their hands and knees to reach the fossils.

Mr. Hodnett estimates that he found fossils of approximately 150 different sharks from 15 to 20 different species.

Most of the late Mississippi fossils were found in Europe, so many questions about what happened in North America could be answered.

“We literally just scratched the surface and the sharks are just coming out of that scratch,” said Hodnett.

“Hopefully, with more field work, we’ll get another good batch of specimens to at least achieve a little more variety.”

The researchers plan to present their preliminary results in October at a meeting of the Society of Vertebrate Palaeontology.