A 3rd Member Of The Morrison Authorities Has Confirmed Coronavirus

A third member of the Morrison Government has verified they have returned a good examination for COVID-19.

NSW Liberal Social gathering Senator Andrew Bragg this afternoon verified he had coronavirus, just after struggling flu-like indications in current days.

Senator Bragg, who entered the Upper Dwelling in July previous yr, claimed he attended a wedding ceremony at Stanwell Tops on March 6th. The well-known marriage area has reportedly been favored to a handful of beneficial situations about the past handful of days.

In a put up to social media, Senator Bragg verified he did certainly have coronavirus, and is now isolating himself in-line with recommendations laid out by NSW Wellness.

I am following the tips established by NSW Wellbeing and will isolate myself. I thank St Vincent’s Clinic Sydney for their assist & treatment.

— Senator Andrew Bragg (@ajamesbragg) March 17, 2020

Bragg is the 3rd member of the Morrison Authorities to return a beneficial test consequence for COVID-19.

Yesterday, Queensland LNP Senator Susan McDonald confirmed she returned a beneficial check result for coronavirus.

On Friday, microwaved potato head Peter Dutton also verified he’d contracted COVID-19 just after a trip to the United States in which he shook fingers with, of all men and women, Ivanka Trump.

Dutton, for what it is really worth, has these days been discharged from hospital and is at household isolating with his canine, Ralph, who seems to be certainly fucken stoked about the full thing.

I have been discharged from medical center and am at property self-isolating with my puppy Ralph. Thank you for all the variety messages, I am sensation much improved. pic.twitter.com/00D6ZORHBs

— Peter Dutton (@PeterDutton_MP) March 17, 2020

Superb. Excellent for you buddy. It is nevertheless definitely amusing that you received it, but.

Image:

AAP

