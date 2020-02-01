A 9-year-old boy saves the toddler from choking on lifesaving candies

Timothy Prater had seen the YouTube videos. He remembered seeing a poster too. When the 9-year-old’s cousin stamped his feet and held his neck, Timothy knew exactly what to do.

He jumped into action, dropped to his knees and put his cousin Connor in the Heimlich maneuver. A few moments later, a lifesaver flew out of Connor’s throat.

Prather, 9, had saved a life.

The two visited a rodeo in Mcnairy County, Tennessee when the cousin began to choke. “He just cried, stamped his feet, and covered his throat,” Prather told CNN partner WREG. “Our mom had turned him upside down and our dad patted his back, so I knew something was wrong.”

Timothy remembered watching YouTube videos about the Secret and remembered a poster in the Ramer Elementary School cafeteria that outlined the steps to be taken to prevent someone from suffocating.

“I’m just glad that he’s alive,” Prather said to WREG.

“We never know when they will watch what they are picking up,” Kindergarten teacher Brandi Wardlow told WREG. “It’s amazing to think that this little poster saved his cousin’s life here.”

The posters are older than Prather. She hung it on the walls 14 years ago.

When Prather’s exploits became known, he was the school’s topic of conversation.

The teacher hopes that Prather’s story will inspire her students to pay attention to what is on the poster and that one day they can save a life.