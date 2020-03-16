A appear at Missouri men’s basketball’s 2020-21 roster as it stands | Nationwide Athletics

If there is one silver lining to the bizarre, weird way the 2019-20 men’s college or university basketball time finished for Missouri, it is that for numerous players this will not be their previous hurrah.

The Southeastern Convention introduced Thursday morning — just a couple of hrs right before the Tigers were being scheduled to enjoy Texas A&M in the second round — that its annual postseason tournament was canceled because of to considerations about the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Later on that working day, the NCAA did the very same by canceling all winter and spring sports activities championships, together with the NCAA men’s basketball event, marking the first time considering the fact that 1938 that the occasion recognized as March Insanity would not be held. It marked an unceremonious end to hundreds of collegiate professions across the United States, but only 1 for Missouri men’s basketball: Reed Nikko.

The 6-foot-10 senior was having a career year at heart, filling in for most of the SEC slate for the injured Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. Nikko completed with averages of 7. factors and 4.4 rebounds per recreation with a 63.9% level from the area in league participate in — all profession-highs — but eventually in no way bought to perform a postseason activity in his final calendar year.

The good thing is for Missouri, all people else on the roster as of Sunday will return for the 2020-21 period. The Tigers will return a proficient, expert core that’ll glance to be gunning for a complete in the best 50 % of the SEC.

Participant by participant, the Missourian breaks down what scholarship gamers return, how their seasons went and what to anticipate for following yr, with an further look at Missouri’s recruiting board for the Course of 2020.

Returners (Identify, Situation, Class Degree in 2020-21)

Dru Smith, guard, R-Sr. (12.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.1 steals per recreation)

Within a Missouri roster that experienced injuries, transfers and a large amount of turnover(s), Smith was the Tigers’ ironman. The only participant to begin all 31 game titles in coach Cuonzo Martin’s lineup, Smith thrived in his 1st year of eligibility soon after transferring from Evansville, ending as the league chief in steals and maybe shockingly not currently being named to any All-SEC team. He was a focal level of Missouri’s offense, however had a substantial fall (48.2% to 29.4%) in 3-stage percentage from 2017-18 to 2019-20. If Smith can recuperate some of the kind from further than the arc he misplaced, observe out.

Xavier Pinson, guard, Jr. (11.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists per recreation)

No Missouri player, specifically late in its season, was able to electrify a crowd like Pinson. Full of athleticism and with a fearless mentality, his stretch of six straight video games — from Feb. 15 versus Auburn to March 4 versus Ole Pass up — with at minimum 15 points was some of the very best and most enjoyable basketball the Tigers played all year. His taking pictures (27.9% from 3) and choice earning (79 turnovers) can make improvements to, but his skillset received people’s interest. Just talk to 6-10 Florida forward Omar Payne, who Pinson (6-2) ferociously dunked around on Jan. 11 to make ESPN SportsCenter’s Major 10 Performs.

Mark Smith, guard, Sr. (10. details, 3.9 rebounds for each activity, 37.1% 3-place percentage)

Missouri’s ideal 3-position shooter was just starting up to occur close to from a mid-year back injury in advance of the school basketball earth abruptly stopped, scoring 13 details on 3 for 7 capturing over and above the arc in the Tigers’ ultimate game towards Alabama on March 7. Smith experienced a inclination to shoot really hot (above 15 points in 7 video games) or truly not ( details in 4 online games), and his passing skills (.8 helps for every sport) weren’t breathtaking. But if he catches fire, like Smith did taking pictures 7 for 9 from deep versus Southern Illinois, he can have Missouri to victory by himself.

Jeremiah Tilmon, ahead, Sr. (8.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.2 blocks for every game)

Like Mark Smith, Tilmon’s 2019-20 period was shortened due to injuries (strain fracture in foot), leaving Missouri for most of the 12 months with out an skilled setting up presence in the middle. One of the SEC’s leading major adult men when healthier, Tilmon regressed to some degree from 10.1 factors and 5.9 rebounds for every recreation in 2018-19. As Missouri now no lengthier has Nikko to again him up, an injuries-free — and productive — year out of Tilmon is important to the Tigers’ results.

Javon Pickett, guard, Jr. (6.6 factors, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists per activity)

Pickett’s play for every video game was generally a fairly great barometer for how Missouri would do in a matchup. The Tigers were being 7-1 when Pickett arrived at double figures in scoring … though remaining -5 when he was held scoreless. Arguably Missouri’s finest off-ball cutter, if teams gave him house Pickett could be productive. But his utilization in the Tigers’ offense went down from his first to 2nd season: Pickett shot 18.2% of Missouri’s pictures when he was on the ground this calendar year, compared to 23.3% of its pictures in 2018-19.

Kobe Brown, guard/ahead, So. (5.8 points, 3.7 rebounds for every activity)

Out of the four freshmen who suited up for the Tigers this winter, Brown had by significantly the most consistent existence in Missouri’s sport prepare, starting off 26 of the 30 game titles he performed. His stats will not leap off of the webpage, but his flexibility on the floor — taking part in on the wing, primary a fastbreak or guarding an opposing center — designed it quick for him to gain Martin’s trust. In actuality, Martin has said on several events that he wishes to mould Brown into a able ballhandler, which if successful would make Brown a drive at 6-7.

Mitchell Smith, forward, R-Sr. (5.1 details, 4.9 rebounds, 85.4% totally free toss percentage)

Mitchell Smith joined Nikko in staying the second backup Missouri massive guy to have himself a occupation 12 months. His for each-video game averages in points and rebounds this period each had been near to doubling his earlier job-very best totals, but it was Smith’s raise from a 66.7% to 85.4% cost-free toss proportion that was his most pleasurable surprise, aiding spur the Tigers to a single of the country’s best workforce marks from the foul line (78%).

Torrence Watson, guard, Jr. (4.6 points, 1.3 rebounds for every match)

There is no way to sugarcoat it: Watson regressed difficult in his 2nd year. The St. Louis indigenous played in just about every recreation and experienced moments of brilliance — his Mizzou Arena-record eight 3s against Chicago Point out appear to intellect — but his assurance seemed shot as he struggled to manage regularity over and above the arc through the calendar year. Watson strike just six treys in his ultimate 12 games, seemingly not the exact same sharpshooter responsible for remaining 2nd on the staff in 3-position tends to make his freshman yr.

Tray Jackson, ahead, So. (2.9 factors, 1.8 rebounds per activity, 58.8% subject intention proportion)

Jackson was an fascinating circumstance. Total of ridiculous athleticism and clear uncooked talent, he nonetheless only performed just in excess of 8 minutes for each video game as he was typically saddled with what Martin mentioned were conditioning difficulties. But like his 11 points in 9 minutes against Tennessee on Jan. 7 confirmed, Jackson could provide limited bursts of scoring when Missouri desired it. The trick for Jackson now is to verify to Martin that he should really be a constant member of the rotation: Jackson failed to perform much more than 19 minutes in any video game and did not see taking part in time at all in 5 video games.

Parker Braun, ahead, R-So. (1.4 points, 1. rebounds, .5 blocks for every video game)

Offered a scholarship in the offseason by Martin, Braun repaid the favor with spurts of top quality engage in. Braun’s 24 minutes in opposition to Ole Miss, where he had 4 blocks and a putback dunk around a defender that was named an more than-the-back foul, showed that his athleticism was clearly at a Division I stage. Even so, at 6-8 and 217 lbs ., Braun often appeared overwhelmed in opposition to the towering massive gentlemen of the SEC. An offseason of bulking up and practising with his brother, Kansas guard Christian Braun, could pay dividends for him.

Axel Okongo, forward, Sr. (.6 factors, .3 rebounds for each sport)

Okongo’s initial appearance in a Missouri uniform, on Jan. 4 at Kentucky, was met far more with shock and curiosity than eagerness and hoopla. That’s how very little any individual definitely knew about the 7-foot junior college or university transfer from France, and soon after eight appearances and just 32 minutes played, we however will not know substantially about him. His defensive prowess touted on the Missouri athletics website resulted in full of just two rebounds and one particular block in his to start with season in Columbia. The size is there as he is Missouri’s tallest player, but if the ability is just not, it will be difficult to see Okongo’s minutes enhance in 2020-21.

Class of 2020 Recruits (Identify, Height, Place, Hometown, Large College)

Jordan Wilmore, 7-3, ahead, Baltimore, The Competencies Manufacturing unit (Atlanta)

Well, that is one way to substitute Reed Nikko, by signing what would be the tallest participant to ever perform for Missouri (if Wilmore’s shown peak is correct). Wilmore signed his Nationwide Letter of Intent in November while sharpening his abilities in prep school, getting presently played superior university ball at Whitehaven High University in Memphis. “Jordan has fantastic size and a fantastic really feel for the sport,” Martin reported in a release on the working day Wilmore signed with Missouri. “He is disruptive defensively guarding the rim and fantastic on the glass, and will be a stable back-to-the-basket huge for us.”