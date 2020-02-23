[A auto crashes into a hydrant and brings about electric power outages in the vicinity of Universal Town – Up News Data Los Angeles]

Dwelling Area News A car or truck crashes into a hydrant and leads to energy outages around Common…
Common Metropolis (CBSLA) – A car or truck accident close to Common Metropolis brought about a enormous geyser on Saturday night. H2o was noticed taking pictures into the air after a car or truck crashed into a fire hydrant.
The incident occurred alongside Cahuenga Boulevard and brought about prevalent electric power outages in the area.
%MINIFYHTMLafacb981516bcca596197fc050f1468211%%MINIFYHTMLafacb981516bcca596197fc050f1468212%
The Los Angeles Office of H2o and Power described blackout alerts for Common City, Studio City and Hollywood Hills.
Extra than 1,000 consumers were afflicted in the very last verification. Energy is predicted to restore amongst 11 p.m. and midnight community time.
This is a creating tale. Additional facts to arrive.