A auto flies in a 6-story parking whole lot in Santa Monica, lands throughout the avenue – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – A activity utility auto in Santa Monica flew from a six-story parking great deal, landing in a building throughout the street.

The accident happened just immediately after midnight Sunday on 2nd Road, creating injuries to the SUV driver, who was taken to a medical center exactly where he was staying sedated. He was expected to survive.

The crash induced injury to the parking composition, as effectively as a McDonald’s throughout the street. On the other hand, no other person was hurt.

The lead to of the incident is still unfamiliar and it is continue to unclear why the driver lost regulate and handed a railing.

The garage at Santa Monica Put stays shut, securely in area.

The accident is however beneath investigation.