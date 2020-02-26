[a-‘bachelor’-for-seniors-is-headed-to-abc]

Posted: Feb 26, 2020 / 10: 38 AM PST / Up to date: Feb 26, 2020 / 10: 38 AM PST

(CNN)— Okay, boomers. “The Bachelor” franchise is about to get even larger. ABC is casting a new edition of the show with “seniors hunting for enjoy.

“The surprise was revealed during Monday’s episode of “The Bachelor,” when the network place out a casting call for men and women 65 and above.

ABC truth present head Rob Mills described what producers are searching for with, “#Bachelornation give us your Grumpiest Outdated Males, give us your Goldenest Ladies.”

Just one producer provided more particulars on Instagram, crafting: “Are you entering your golden yrs and wanting for romance? The producers of The Bachelor are looking for active and outgoing solitary males and gals in their golden for a new enjoyable dating clearly show.”

When a single man or woman prompt the new period be filmed in Boca Raton, FL., Mills replied, “I always say the viewers are the best producers.”

“The Bachelor” is at present in Time 24.