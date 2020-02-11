A bag of tiny dead birds caught from a passenger arriving in the United States from China

STERLING, Virginia (KRON) – A bag of dead birds was seized from the luggage of a passenger traveling from China to Washington, D.C., U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

In a statement, US customs officials said the dead bird package was seized at Dulles International Airport on January 27 from a passenger from Beijing.

The passenger told authorities that the birds were cat food and that he planned to bring them to Maryland after his flight.

The package from China containing tiny dead birds seized by the border patrol. / United States Customs and Border Protection

US customs reinforce that birds are not allowed in the United States due to the possible spread of avian flu.

According to the authorities, the birds were “destroyed by incineration” with the approval of the United States Department of Agriculture.

In a typical day last year, nationwide CBP agriculture specialists seized nearly 5,000 plants, meats, animal by-products and prohibited soil and intercepted 314 insect pests from American ports of entry.

