a-bag-produced-by-ex-distinctive-forces-just-bought-a-slick-update

GORUCK’s minimalist take on the GR1 can endure commutes and war zones

The new GR1 Slick is a minimalist get on GORUCK’s typical pack

Launched by a Environmentally friendly Beret, GORUCK has morphed from an events manufacturer (which nonetheless hosts 1000+ GORUCK challenges per calendar year) to a entire-service apparel and gear business.

We have been enthusiasts of their fight-analyzed equipment for several years.

In a collaboration with way of life retailer Huckberry, the manufacturer just released a new consider on their first ruck. You might don’t forget the authentic GR1 that army-encouraged pack could cope with acquiring loaded with a 45 lbs iron plate and dragged by way of the mud for two times. It also came with a life time guarantee and highlighted a bombproof laptop computer compartment.

The updated variation, nearly a 10 years after the original’s start, is identified as GR1 Slick. It’s minimalist and a little bit toned-down in form, as perfectly as a very little more classy. But really do not permit those people looks idiot you.

Offered in both equally 21 and 26L variations, this is still a damn tricky bag: It’s created from 1000 denier Cordura which is power examined at more than 400 lbs. (notice: do not have close to 400 lbs. with you day to day). And the Slick however features that separate bombproof notebook compartment — along with a fake bottom to safeguard your equipment when you drop the bag — additionally interior mesh pockets, further-padded shoulder straps and a hydration tube and place to dwelling a 3L hydration bladder (not involved).

The bag also has an open-flat style and design for quick access to your stuff, furthermore an external slack pocket for storing lesser things.

Only 200 of these GR1 updates were being built, so act swiftly. The baggage are available in black and, properly, black, and only for sale at Huckberry.

