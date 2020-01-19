A Baltimore police sergeant was spat on and kicked during a check, the authorities say

A group of people kicked a Baltimore police sergeant when he tried to arrest a man who spat on his face, the authorities say.

The sergeant did a business check just before midnight on Friday when a person started arguing with him and spitting on him, police commissioner Michael Harrison said in a statement on Saturday. It is unclear what the argument or exam was about.

The video of the encounter that was circulating online showed several others kicking the sergeant when he tried to arrest him, Harrison said.

“Based on our preliminary investigation into the incident, the sergeant did nothing to provoke the attack and the sergeant should be advised to use the appropriate amount of force to arrest his attacker,” he said.

The commissioner added that he was outraged by the incident.

“We cannot and will not allow a member of the public or one of our officers to be attacked,” he said. “We are now working to identify everyone involved, and if we do, they will be fully prosecuted.”

The Mayor of Baltimore, Bernard “Jack” Young, said one person has been arrested and the authorities are looking for people who have seen them kick the sergeant.

He said the video was “a reminder of the dangers our law enforcement officers face at work.”

“Although we are all grateful that the sergeant was not seriously injured, the situation could easily have been more dangerous,” he said. “We have a simple message for everyone involved. Do yourself a favor and surrender. This type of behavior is not tolerated and every arrested person is held accountable. “

The arrested person was not named.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said he was “horrified and disgusted” by the incident and the authorities would prosecute and prosecute the people behind it.

“Our government is providing unprecedented government funding to tackle the Baltimore crime epidemic, but this requires a comprehensive approach,” a statement said. “It is time for us all to stand together and it is time for city and legislators to join forces to regain our communities.

The city is struggling with an unacceptably high homicide rate, Harrison said last year. There were at least 347 murders in 2019 – the highest per capita in recent years, a mayor spokesman previously told CNN.

The city’s police union is targeting officials

In a statement, the city police union said the video was “disgusted” but that it was a known scenario.

“It indicates a broken city run by people who have absolutely no real-time crime plan or who apparently even know how to formulate one,” wrote Mike Mancuso, the fraternal order of the Baltimore City Lodge No. 3 Police President, in a statement. “Crime in Baltimore has gotten out of control, and until new leadership is elected and appointed, this lack of respect for the law and those who enforce it will continue and deepen.”

The city’s police union has already accused Baltimore officials of streamlining the police department, “patrolling ranks hundreds of officers short,” and detectives continue to “handle case charges that would make law enforcement experts gasp if they knew the volume.”

Mancuso urged Baltimore City Prosecutor Marilyn Mosby to “persecute these attackers to the fullest extent of the law.”

In her statement, Mosby vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice in the video.

She added that the union’s response was “inadequate political rhetoric” that “lit the flames that they asked me to extinguish”.

“Their responses are relentlessly fissile and they don’t seem to lose an opportunity to place the blame wrong,” she said. “The same feeling of outrage in this case should be expressed by police union leaders when their officers are convicted of attempted murder, assault and unlawful arrest of citizens.”