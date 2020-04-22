A bank with perforated ears is pierced and a giant face mask is adorned among the epidemic of the virus.

Bank A girl with a sore ear Among the pandemic virus is the giant face mask.

Inspired by Johannes Vermeer’s painting The Girl With Pearl Earring, the mural is located on the side of a building in Albion Dox, Bristol.

Banksy himself is thought to have made the addition, which was seen by someone walking around Bristol, but it is not clear.

A girl with a sore ear It appeared in October 2014.

Last week, Banksy shared his latest artwork on Instagram, a collection of famous paintings of his mouse in his bathroom.

“My wife hates it when I work from home,” he wrote.

The artist’s mice are said to be a symbol of the reappearance of murals, despite efforts to eradicate them.

His previous artwork came to a standstill a month before Britain. In the Barton Hill area of ​​Bristol, a young girl is shot in the sky with a childish arrow and a red fireworks display explodes.

However, the mural only lasted 48 hours, but before the murals were replaced with “BCC W *** ERS” murals. The message is believed to have been sent to the Bristol City Council.

The real identity of the bank is unknown and has been speculated for years, but it is generally accepted that Bristol is his hometown.

