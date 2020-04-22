A beautiful gesture of hilarious hike to show support for the COVID-2 War warrior will win your heart

People worldwide are doing many things to show their gratitude for the COVID-2 warrior warriors and to support them in the fight against the virus. Frida actress Salma Hayek shared her picture of her face being painted as a rainbow which is a sign of hope and unity amid the ongoing stress of the epidemic. The actress also shared a long note and below what she says.

Sharing the beautiful picture, Salma Haik wrote, “I paint this rainbow on my face because many people are using the rainbow as a symbol of unity and hope, and thank the #NHS and health workers around the world for their courage and endurance.”

Explaining why the extra rainbow, the actress revealed that Yumi, a food company, will be donating food with each rainbow tag.

She writes, “For each tagged rainbow, @ Yumi is donating a month’s worth of food to @FoodingAmerica to help the family.” Rainbow on Windows “is a children’s book written by @ariannawrotethis and illustrated by @carrow_oh – it’s named Amos. Follows the story of a young boy being sheltered at his mother’s house. @Yumi’s free available. “

Earlier in his caption, Salma Hayek thanked the National Health Service. Many celebs are using their social media front to spread awareness about the pandemic.

