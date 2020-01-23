“A beautiful green space will be concreted” – The neighbors of Purley are “in turmoil” on the plans of the Brick by Brick houses

A group of Purley’s neighbors are in a “tumult” about plans to build new houses on a strip of land.

Residents launched the Save Wontford Road Green campaign, which brings together residents of Wontford Road and Roffey Close.

They are furious because there are plans to redevelop a strip of land between the two roads to make them homes.

Cheryl Ayton of Roffey Close said: “We are in turmoil about this and I am sure everyone would be if they had a nice green space and it was going to be concreted.”

The developer belonging to the Croydon Council, Brick by Brick, has consulted residents on their proposals, but has not yet submitted a complete development request.

It is expected to be for 26 new homes – a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments – as well as nine three-bed homes. Seventeen parking spaces are included in the proposals.

A change.org petition against the plans has collected more than 700 signatures and activists have also submitted a proposal to have the area identified as a local safeguarded space to give it additional protection – but they won’t know if it worked until 2021.

In addition to the fear of losing their green space, residents believe that building on the green would increase congestion and floods.

Cheryl added: “At Roffey Close, there are only 30 houses and people have to park on the green for cars to get off. Congestion is terrible here, but it is above all the green space that we are trying to save.

“And apart from anything else, the bottom of Old Lodge Lane is subject to flooding. Removing this green space means it will be subject to more flooding. “

It is expected that a full planning request will be submitted to the Croydon Council next month.

A picnic on Wontford Road Green on a sunny day.

(Image: Helen Gillman)

Roffey Close resident Helen Gillman said, “We accidentally discovered in June of last year that the little green between Roffey Close and Wontford Road was on the Croydon Council’s list of green spaces in the borough. could be used to build houses. We were horrified, we just couldn’t believe it. “

“The whole thing has an impact on residential amenities.

“There is only one bus line nearby, the train station a mile away, the nearest major stores are in Purley, there just isn’t the infrastructure to support it.”

Brick by Brick looks set to submit plans to the Croydon Council next month, and if approved, they would start work this winter.

On a consulting website, developers say the homes would include 16 condos and affordable rents, the rest being for private sale.

A Brick By Brick spokesperson said : “Brick By Brick was created to create well-designed and affordable homes for the people of Croydon.

“We are developing high quality homes on small sites or on underutilized public land, with the proceeds from the sales being returned to the council for reinvestment in the community.

“We are in the very early stages of developing proposals for Wontford Road and are consulting extensively with the community and other stakeholders. This process is underway and we appreciate all comments received and will consider them as we develop our proposals for further consultations. “

.