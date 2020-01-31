a beginners guide for opportunities, spreads, prop bets and more – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLfcfd166fe280eb803701a4421749b04011%

It’s Super Bowl week and everyone is getting ready for Sunday’s Great Game. Thousands of fans and media are coming to Super Bowl 54 in South Florida and office workers across the country are starting to come up with excuses for missing work the following Monday.

With the Supreme Court in May 2018 paving the way for legal sports betting in the United States, tens of thousands of people who have never set foot in Las Vegas will try to bet on the Super Bowl for the first time.

Below is a guide to what you can expect given the hundreds of Super Bowl bets currently available.

Super Bowl 54 chances explained

Kansas City Chiefs (-1) vs. San Francisco 49ers, O / U 54

The most common way to bet on football is to bet on the spread. The Chiefs are the favorites of a point above 49, and that means they have to win more than one point to make a bet in Kansas City worthwhile. If Kansas City wins by one point, the result would be a boost and everyone betting on San Francisco +1 or Kansas City -1 gets their money back. Any other result would mean that Kansas City or San Francisco would cover the number in these bets.

We have seen a significant action on the total number of points in this game, and that is generally the second most popular bet in an NFL game. When you click on a total of points or the “top / bottom, quot;” you bet on the total number of points scored in a game.

The total is set at 54 for Super Bowl 54, which means that he bets on teams to combine with at least 55 points if he bets above. If you gamble below, expect both teams to combine 53 points or less.

How do live bets work?

While the game continues, there are plenty of options for betting live at the Super Bowl. In addition to betting on updated spreads and totals, you can bet on who wins the game with money line bets. Those bets are as simple as they seem. The odds will change with every game or commercial break, and you can just bet on which team will raise the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the night.

There are also other things you can bet on during live betting. You can bet on the next team to score, on the next player to score, and sometimes you can bet whether the next game will be a race or a pass. The options change during the game, so download the application from your bookmaker to keep you informed.

Second half bets

Half time is not just the time for some food and a soda or two and enjoy the show. In the meantime, additional gambling opportunities are opened at online gambling houses and you can bet on what will happen in the second half. There are options to bet on the first team to score in the second half, the team to win the second half and more.

What is a support bet?

If this is the first time you are betting in the Super Bowl, the large number of available bets will surprise you. There are hundreds of props to choose from depending on the bookmaker, and you can bet on national anthem props, transmission props, part-time props, commercial props and more.

The most popular Super Bowl support bet is usually the duration of the national anthem. You can bet how long it takes for Demi Lovato to finish the “Banner with Star Stars, quot; and not feel degenerate, because there are usually hundreds of thousands of dollars in this result. You can also bet if he loses a word in the national anthem and how long he will keep the word “Brave, quot” at the end.

Part-time show accessories have become more popular since & # 39; Left Shark & ​​# 39; It became a cultural phenomenon five years ago and there are more than a dozen bets for the performances of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez on Sunday. You can bet on what the halftime show is, and whether other celebrities are also participating in the promotion or not.