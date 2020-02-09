A behind-the-scenes look at the Oscars 2020 Governor’s Ball

HOLLYWOOD – Once all the prizes have been awarded and the speeches have been made, the most elegant and star-studded party of the year begins: the annual Oscars Governor’s Ball.

A 28,000 square foot blank canvas was transformed into the event decor, thanks to the work of 200 technicians over 10 days. A dazzling ceiling installation made up of 2000 pieces hovers over the space.

Also in the center of the state at the ball are dozens of dishes specially prepared by famous chef Wolfgang Puck – enough to smell the 1,600 guests at the after party.

This year, the menu he and his team have created will be 70% vegetable. As for dessert, there are 43 options … 35 of them are vegan.

“I saw this movie called” Parasite “and, you know, with Korean cuisine, so I made a vegan Korean pizza with spicy vegetables on top, not cheese. It’s so good, I think that I’m going to put it on the menu at Spago, “said Puck.

On the music side, musical performances by Questlove and DJ Kiss and DJ M.O.S. are close at hand.

At the end of the evening, all participants will return home with chocolate in the shape of an Oscar statue.

