A better way to plan the primary

As if to discuss or deplore the control of Iowa and New Hampshire over the Democratic nomination process, I wanted to share a few suggestions that seem to be worth considering. Any state obtaining a permanent or outsized role seems to be a mistake. So finding the perfect and most representative state seems to be a dupe race.

The TPM LV reader suggests that states track their voter turnout, which would give considerable advantage to states in the Upper Midwest like Minnesota and Wisconsin that have historically had high voter turnout.

For me, the problem with this is that it weighs for something that is a good thing and tends to be deeply rooted in the political culture of a state, but does not suggest any inherent merit in choosing a good Democratic candidate.

One plan I like would be to combine two states in successive weeks through a primary winter and spring cycle. In the first week, the state would have become a democrat in the last presidential election with the highest margin and the one with the lowest margin. So a very democratic state and a definitional swing state. The second week would go to the second highest and the second lowest, etc. You would descend successively in the list. After maybe four weeks, you go to bed in the states that opted for Republicans in the previous election and still have a few big Super Tuesday days that increase the number of delegates available.

One possible problem is that a significant percentage of African American voters live in red states and in states that have not voted for the Democrats in a long time – Mississippi, Louisiana, Georgia, South Carolina. On the other hand, Maryland has the fourth largest African American population in percentage and it is among the four or five most democratic states in the country. Delaware is not far behind and Washington, DC. would almost certainly be the first to go there each time, assuming it was treated as a state under this scheduling regime.

We should consider such a plan. Almost everything is better than the current system.