[a-bewilderingly-atonal-simpsons-ditches-the-deep-for-the-stem]

As The Simpsons has aged, it is often fleshed out some of its supporting characters. Sometimes it’s to (with incredibly mixed success) update a problematic stereotype to something resembling cultural acceptability. Other occasions, the follow smacks of needing to fill out a year purchase. (Sorry, Gil, but it is type of predictable, appropriate?) Then there are people episodes that seize on a theretofore one-dimensional joke character’s opportunity to be a little bit additional of a human becoming. (Even though, technically, continue to a person-dimensional, being a cartoon and all.) Barney’s entry, the hauntingly self-excoriating “Pukahontas,” in the Springfield Movie Festival remains an early, famous example of a sidekick stepping forward to steal the show.

And for a number of temporary times, it appears like the Sea Captain (a.k.a. Horatio McCallister) is going to get his shot. In simple fact, he receives the honor anyway, as his prologue to this otherwise unmemorable episode is the only factor that is going to have any staying energy, in my brain at least. So a lot so that why really don’t we shell out an inordinate volume of time on it alternatively of the episode’s A-tale (Springfield’s new STEM school proves insufficient). The chilly open (no credits is normally a promising sign) sees a recreation of the drinking contest scene from Raiders Of The Dropped Ark, compressed so that the dashing adventurer and his love interest and two-fisted co-adventurer thwart a Nazi’s endeavor to steal their fifty percent of a prized treasure map thanks to some speedy thinking and a niftily-directed action scene exactly where the pair cross-spit flaming hooch into stormtroopers’ faces. Like Indy and Marion Ravenwood, the couple set apart their troubled earlier to make out and pledge to go after the reunited map’s trail all the way to a considerably-off land named . . . Springfield!



Cut to the existing working day, exactly where the grizzled Horatio (for ’twas he) plies his lonely journey via the waters off Springfield together with a bored but loyal crew, desultorily having soundings of the resolutely un-fruitful sea bottom. Intermittent glimpses of his dwelling lifetime display that his relationship to that extended-ago woman has turned exhaustedly bitter in his futile quest, with the youthful woman now a clinically frustrated, resentful wreck. There’s a startling somberness to this full sequence, as the wife’s (she’s never ever specified a title) psychological point out is portrayed with a not-unsympathetic verisimilitude, and McCallister implies changing her meds not as a callous joke, but in the manner of a person who’s helpless in the deal with of her despair. There is a sickly thud to the improvement that a violent storm signifies McCallister’s acquired to tear up his meticulously marked off lookup grid and start out all more than, and when—after a miraculous “second ping!” sees the Captain and his crew haul up the heaping treasure chest of their dreams—his joyful exclamation, “I didn’t squander my lifetime!” rings with just adequate sincerity to make his inevitable fall all the more crushing.

Greeted at the docks by the at any time-grifting Quimby and everyone’s chilly-hearted law firm, McCallister sees his life’s pursuit snatched from him via some swift remapping of the town’s unincorporated waters. Shocked, McCallister is then pummeled even further by the revelation that his wife has ultimately offered him around for the philandering Quimby, but even her betrayal is colored by the beleaguered woman’s lament to her gentleman, “I ought to have been your treasure.” Damn. It is like The Simpsons’ have mini-Up, an unexpectedly coronary heart-wrenching preamble to the wacky major story all people signed up for. Which is what can make it so cruel that McCallister’s satisfied realization that he’s no for a longer period just “a flimsy, a single-observe character” is just the set-up for a shot of him handed out in the gutter outside the house of the city assembly where by Quimby’s assembled the city to determine how greatest to squander their sick-gotten bounty. The Sea Captain does not clearly show up all over again.

As a substitute, there is the STEM story, which would have had to be some stellar stuff to mask the bitter style of the way it was set up. It isn’t.



There is a trio of superior-profile attendees. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen demonstrate up to assist market Marge’s recommendation that Springfield construct a STEM faculty. (Marge liked a person of Teigen’s Instagram posts, which is all it normally takes for Teigen to get her EGOT husband to compose a professional-STEM anthem and sing it reside in Springfield.) And Silicon Valley’s Zach Woods tones down Jared’s clenched weirdness as the tech geek in demand of the promptly-constructed Springfield STEM Academy. (Springfield Elementary across the road is reworked into the city meeting’s 2nd-put thought, a new Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, only without the need of Pearl Jam.)

There are a pair of very good jokes. Locating that their new faculty is run by means of a magic formula algorithm, Martin will help demonstrate the notion by evaluating it to how a person who watches a ton of YouTube videos of shut-up magic will all of a sudden start out acquiring adverts for a suicide hotline. Homer, introduced in for a vocation working day, is freaked out at the strategy of automation getting his task, promptly screaming about the increase of the robots and hoisting Ralph’s lanyard ID (and Ralph) up to the doorway-scanner to he can flee. (As well as, Homer’s exclamation of horror, “What the text?!” tracks Homer’s processing velocity correctly.) Bart, introduced to the school’s VR-based mostly movie video game-esque discovering tools excels at acquiring new skins for his avatar (“That’s how boys engage in gown-up!”), and thrills at profitable the badge of Amazon warehouse worker jar-whizzing. The occupation working day runner sees Woods’ chipper principal (sorry, “collaborative schooling outreacher”) rattling off just how before long every single parent’s occupation will be obsolete. (Only the young mom who does social media for lawful weed shipping and delivery is gonna be all right.)



And there are the seeds of a couple excellent ideas sprinkled all through the full STEM milieu. That underachiever Bart is manipulated into planning for a existence of menial, gig economic climate side-hustles (charging e-scooters, buying for rich people’s generate, driving journey-share) is slyly biting. And there is a route of self-realization that overachiever Lisa is pointed down that hints at a definitely satisfying examination of privilege and course when it arrives to student monitoring. Staging a Norma Rae-model revolt at how the “non-gifted” learners are remaining skilled to do anyone else’s dirty operate, Lisa’s introduced up brief with a startled “Eep” by Woods’ administrator asking, “Isn’t that the place of a gifted course?” But for the most element, “The Miseducation Of Lisa Simpson” reads a lot more like a checklist of writers home buzzwords (“STEM,” “gig economy,” “algorithm”) than an episode fascinated in using its topic to get inside its people.

The denouement, with Lisa’s revolt producing the students to down-rate the school’s social media profile until it literally kills alone, carries on the queasy mental health issues concept from the very long-neglected Sea Captain opener. Once more, the joke that a zero star ranking sees the self-mindful college AI pronounce despondently, “Can’t get out of digital bed . . . Self-destruct sequence initiated” is not performed for laughs. Tress MacNeille’s can make the school’s suicidal despair similar to that of the Sea Captain’s spouse and, with no conveniently unwell-advised way out like her human counterpart, the faculty effectively commits fiery suicide. “The Miseducation Of Lisa Simpson” is, from front-to-back, a bafflingly misfired clash of tones. There is some thing actual in Marge’s first achievements, as her yelp to Homer, “I did it! I gave our little ones hope for the future!” sets the phase for a complexity that by no means materializes. Likewise, Lisa, spying the busily typing “divergent pathway assimilators” in her gifted STEM class, exclaims that she’s last but not least heading to be acknowledged for her brilliance, but her disillusionment abandons any character enhancement in favor of a substantial-tech twist that has nothing to do with her. Someplace, Captain McCallister presumably wakes up hungover and overlooked in the gutter.



