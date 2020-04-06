A big change is coming up this weekend

Posted: Apr 5, 2020 / 08:43 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 5, 2020 / 08:43 PM EDT

Spring began two weeks ago, but we know that Central New York winter and snow can be spectacular in April and as long as May.

Airborne wind turbines simulate the movement of the waves in the atmosphere much more often than not near or north of CNY to winter to spring. This is why winter is mild and does not show much snow.

Unfortunately, a large area of ​​major crisis continues as the highway crosses over the North Atlantic later into Easter weekend and possibly over the next week. What does this mean for us? The unseasonably warm Canadian air will have to do more if you head south and enter much of the Lower 48, especially the Great Lakes and Northeast.

Thursday Looks will be a turning point as a series of heavy rainstorms and cold fronts spill over the region Thursday morning. The cold front is expected to fall by the 40s and with a few showers and if there is a rainy day, the air will have a cool breeze that will keep it cool. much.

There may be at least a little snow accumulation for most, most likely over the top of CNY late night and early Friday. Wrap the water from Thursday afternoon in Lake Ontario and look at the cause of the possible snowfall Thursday night through Friday.

The fridge could be reduced to a little bit on Saturday and Easter Sunday, but if it does make an impactless air will try to return next week with the possibility of at least a little more snow. .

Bottom line, it is a little too early to say this, but we are actually due to the cold warmer than average months seeing the last 4 months warmer than average. Time will tell, but for all who are now turning their heads, this is what you need to do to keep things going. Whenever we see snow in April, because of the high sunny side, it doesn’t last very long. Yes, April showers, whether they have rain or snow, will bring May flowers.