“A Big Petri Plate”: With Sanders’ Law Enforcement and Talks in Flux, Does Biden Seize It Now?

The National League of Nations’ main reason for canceling its monthly meeting is that it does not want any of the participants to sign COVID-19. DNC’s broadcasts also feature celebrations, including a balloon and possibly the music of “Fight Song,” which may sound like deafness. Most importantly, they want to communicate that the Democratic Party listens to professionals, believes in science and compassion, and cares about people not to die.

But far from being credible for the party’s beliefs, last Thursday’s announcement of a change of date has left many representatives, advocates, and even some former leaders. Joe Biden‘The race staff ran in a panic, facing a bleak future at an unprecedented time. With Bernie Sanders out of the race on Wednesday afternoon, there is a high likelihood that Biden will be moving forward in the meantime. The road ahead must be a separation between his supporters and Sanders, and as the supreme leader, every one of his home states. “We did an experiment,” the Biden campaign manager said without permission. “This is the current state of the livestock industry. We are trying to figure out how you can vote when the majority of the 330 million people in the country are isolated, at home, and scared. There is no answer for it. ”

Many Democrats do not believe a face-to-face meeting – beginning mid-July at the Milwaukee Fiserv meeting and resuming August 17 – will happen, calling the ideas “dissatisfied” and “thoughtful.”

“The reality is, even though the disease will be over in the next month or two, which we all hope it will, we will have to deal with this business for a long time,” Alan Kessler, lawyer who is the national finance manager Jesus is alive‘S 2008 and 2016 campaigns and serves as vice president of the Board of Justice. “Do people really want to go to the time of the convention where they are dealing with everyday? It is not necessary. “

They want to know what Biden, camped out in his home, is doing besides taking part in fireside chats and CNN town centers. “Joe Biden is in federal court for, like, 130 years,” said a former California Republican. Elizabeth WarrenThe presidential announcement. “He knows everyone. Anyone who has the example of the whole world. Why is it not protected? Why is he not looking for masks? Why didn’t he call his friends in China that the U.S. will have to come first in France? I mean, frigging Bob Kraft sent an airplane to China to receive the masks. Bob Kraft did more than Joe Biden. “

And they want to know if DNC officers, met with the prospect of being in the show, face to face, person with a meeting or virtual face, another presentation by Biden on Sundays, strongly influenced by their goals. Deborah Falb, The developer, who has worked with Fortune 500 companies in technology, automotive, and the pharmaceutical industry, said experts should answer two questions: “ Who are your most important people? And what do you want them to think, feel, and do when this is over? ”

The purpose of the convention is to bring thousands of sponsors to the convention, while supporting the television audience at home. After the convention all returning employees, representatives, and volunteers are expected throughout the country to raise, raise more money, and go out to vote. the bus. Now Democrats must unite with how to fire protesters at Zoom, and how to satisfy voters without the power and imagination of the residents. radio broadcasts on screens nationwide. “How can you replace electricity with a virtual conference?” say grandparents Matt Cartwright, who represents Northern Pennsylvania Home. “A promise that is made right, can be very encouraging.”

. joe biden,bernie sanders,politics,democrats 2020,2020