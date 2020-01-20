A bit cheesy, a lot more cheerful

Photo: Colin Bentley (The CW) TV ReviewsAll our TV reviews in one convenient place.

Batwoman had one of the strongest first seasons on the Arrowverse shows. Kate Kane had to deal with a psychotic sister who had returned from the dead to become Gotham’s newest vigilante. But after the solid finale in the off-season and this massive crossover, “How Queer Everything Is Today!” Still, the episode has a couple of pleasant surprises, and Kate is still struggling with all of the heroism, and a guarantee that this season will be even more complicated.

At the beginning of the season, when Kate put on the hood and cloak for the first time, she struggled to hide her identity, because until then all of her existence had been about being out and being proud. But Kate’s secrecy about her double life as Batwoman should protect her family from the aftermath of her nightly criminal activities. Well, there’s a problem with Batwoman’s idiosyncrasy – or lack of it.

Batwoman wasn’t meant to be a device that Kate would put back in the closet if she was ever in one, but it feels that way to her now. She is very, very gay, as she points out in this episode, so her frustration with clearing her sapphic preferences is understandable and is compounded by the fact that Gotham turns her over and one of the boys in blue. It may seem a bit silly at first, but when you look back at who she is and her new title as Paragon of Courage, Kate’s decision to light up more of Batwoman’s true self (and therefore her own) by clicking, aided by Parker’s action.

First of all, Parker’s sneaky cyber-hacking to get her parents’ attention for going out as gay is a bit extreme, just like Kate’s desire to establish Batwoman’s sexuality started a bit cheesy. But when these two are combined, it is of some importance for real-life situations to hide who you are. Sure, gay teenagers don’t hack their mayor’s credit card information (which we know of), but it’s a superhero equivalent of what gay teenagers do to deal with poor acceptance. Queerness is hardly manageable even with a sound support system. Luke makes a good point when it comes to not giving Batwoman as many traits as Kate, but in the end her coming out saved even more Gotham than she already does with a Batarang.

Batwoman also shows a newer side to Mouse and Alice’s relationship. Up until that point, Mouse had been an enticing but aggressive partner for Alice. a true, idolizing brother figure. While Mouse had his moments of doubt with Alice, he was very much on her side. But now that her mad tea party went smoothly, Alice is furious that Kate doesn’t see it as the blessing she intended – and Mouse doesn’t. It is fascinating to see how he shares such sensible insights with her when he and Alice are usually just the opposite. Most likely, it makes so much sense and is rational – duh, killing Mary’s mother and imprisoning her father won’t make Kate jump for joy – because he wants Alice to get all of her attention. Alice will of course not accept that Kate turns her on.

Speaking of this, Kate is finally really obsessed with Alice. It took Katharina’s death and Jacob’s framing to see Alice’s real self, but Kate is done bringing Beth back. The end of the “Mad Tea Party” showed her anger at the situation and the second metaphorical death of her sister. This time, Kate is only determined. She is ready to contact Mary and make it up to you. She also decided to take Alice out – not in the hope of reviving her sister, but to end her.

And poor Mary. Our favorite character grieves and juggles so much that he doesn’t have to face all of this. Unfortunately, everyone just says she should see someone or talk to someone instead of talking to herself. Even if Kate will make up for her role in Catherine’s death forever and she knows it, she’s not doing enough at first. After dodging this girl all season when Mary only wanted a sister, Kate has to make up for it.

The last revelation is awesome. Beth’s return not only enables some juicy and emotional problems with Alice in the future, but also shows that the series will be significantly influenced by Crisis On Infinite Earths. It’s also a way to tie Rachel Skarsten to the show and keep other characters around longer and differently if they choose to. Kate will have to pick up the pieces, with Jacob still in prison and Katharina’s death so fresh. Throw New-Beth in and it gets really complicated. Alice is in custody too, but Heaven knows she won’t be far behind.

