A bitter chilly Saturday across the Inland Northwest! – Katerina

March 14, 2020 7:13 PM

Katerina Chryssafis

Posted: March 14, 2020 7:13 PM

SPOKANE, Clean. – Freezing temperatures, snow, and gusty winds. That rather a great deal sums up our Saturday in this article in the Inland Northwest!

Our high’s were being mainly in the 20’s throughout the region. By Saturday night we must see partly cloudy skies with slight opportunity for precipitation into the overnight hrs.

24 HOUR FORECAST: We observed snow, wind, and chilly temps across the Inland NW nowadays! However, it appears to be like like by 8 pm tonight we are going to just have generally cloud cover. We have a slight opportunity for that snow to return overnight. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/N83TqCMwGi

— Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) March 14, 2020

As we head into Sunday, we will get to the higher 30’s and 40’s in most spots. We should have distinct situations in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene with a minor bit of sunshine peeking as a result of the clouds. We will progressively warm up into the mid 50’s by the end of the perform week.

TOMORROW’S HIGHS: Temperatures will be in the upper 30’s and 40’s tomorrow. We are anticipating partly cloudy skies with a minimal bit of sunshine inbetween! We’ll start to warm up as we head into our get the job done 7 days. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/nYS6T8wTyL

— Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) March 14, 2020

