A blog that lives in Italy with a lock-in virus.

Fabio Pasquarelli is Lloyd’s Italian friend rather than war. We often see it at membranes gigs when we play an Italian music fan and talk about music. Currently, it is in the middle of the Red Zone in the Coronavirus. For us a column was written (in English with Italian poetry – I do not want to edit this from the heart and in front of it) as a warning to us in England. The virus is bad and what kind of sacrifice should we make.

There is no music here but we have to deal with the sound of ambulances all day and we have to deal with that ”

Stories from the Red Zone: How Coronavirus Affects Life in Italy

As I told John Roby earlier, coronavirus is no joke.

The first breeding site in Italy was started in 2004. February 21, after two incidents in Rome It started in February in a small village in Lombardi. The virus spreads so fast that the breeding site must be locked in two. Weeks. In the meantime, northern Italy began to affect the immediate vicinity and had a large spread in northern Italy and is now almost everywhere.

Early steps were taken to address the need to continue with regular life activities. But the infectious disease continued to exist and the national health system had to cope with the number or adjustments and settlements to prevent the high-quality hospital care units from collapsing.

The local hospital here was treated with a special CoV-19 unit to treat coronavirus-related diseases. All former prisoners have been transferred to nearby hospitals. Then on March 9, Prime Minister Giuseppe Konte spoke to the public and enacted the laws that were summarized in the “Stay at Home” summary and changed the population for all areas.

Since then, after the virus took an unidentified form of infection, institutions had to take immediate action to protect the national health system, especially from acute care departments.

The disease is easy to catch, starts a fever, and turns into pneumonia – that’s the problem.

Therefore, the Prime Minister encourages the administration to act wisely, allowing most shops, except for grocery stores and pharmacies, to shut down additional services such as mechanics, bank offices, postal services, or the like.

Next week, we will also have new rules for larger factories. You are not allowed to travel by car, and you have to prove yourself to the cause of your trip if you have one. If you cannot postpone it, you may be allowed to travel to your workplace, for medical reasons, or to care for a sick person. It is not permitted to assemble in public places, including closed parks. That’s because of the distance that should be placed between individuals estimated to be one meter.

Access to shops has also been improved in this regard. You can do a little walking for your dog or yourself, but you have to prove yourself with a medically-sanctioned, positive or otherwise under the supervision of the authorities.

Some issues have been raised regarding the restriction of individuals, but not the cold facts mentioned here.

So, we’re learning to stay home. It is not easy, though one may say that the epidemic has been classified as a long prison term by lazy Italians. They stay in, keep thinking about the virus, think they may be defamatory, or catch it when they go out on a food transaction, or simply think they can’t see a mom and dad for over 65 years. Because they are more susceptible to the disease, especially if they are already ill and may be immune to the virus.

Television and social media protect the profile of the alarm bell (it is a serious responsibility not to keep the press and not be heard by a pure click), but sometimes the rumors about the illness or the hospitalization may be too close to you.

It’s a stressful game for mental health, and it causes some major mood swings. Fear plays a role and tries to balance rationality. There is no music here but we hear ambulance sounds all day long and we have to deal with that. The technology may be good enough to allow us to get in touch with your spouse and family, and that’s a big relief at the end of the day.

So my advice is to stay in the council, avoid crowded places, wash your hands, keep your distance, keep it simple, take easy steps, be safe. It’s no joke at all.

Some numbers update today: -17.660 cases 7.426 inmates 1.328 inmates found isolated at home with 6.201 inmates 1.266 dead 1,439 healed

