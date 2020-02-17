[a-bob-marley-musical-is-coming-to-london-subsequent-year]

A new musical impressed by the lifetime and new music of reggae legend Bob Marley will debut in London up coming calendar year.

Get Up, Stand Up! will debut at London’s Lyric Theatre from February 6, 2021, on what would have been the seminal musician’s 76th birthday.

The story of Marley’s rise to superstardom is remaining introduced to the stage by Olivier Award successful duo Lee Hall and director Dominic Cooke, with actor and playwright Arinzé Kene tackling the job of Marley himself.

Describing the musical – which will element common hits this sort of as ‘Three Minimal Birds’ and ‘No Girl No Cry’ – Kene explained: “I experience definitely honoured to be equipped to consider on this role. It is not only an honour to be equipped to unfold Bob Marley’s concept even more, but to get to be him for a little while is a lifelong aspiration arrive real. I grew up on his music and his mantra and he has been 1 of my purpose products due to the fact I was a little one. I really feel as if he’s in my DNA. He’s the gentleman, I really like him.”

Bob Marley’s daughter Cedella additional: “Our father’s songs suggests so much to so several people today all around the environment, we’re further than thrilled to be in a position to provide it to the two fans and new audiences alike in a new way led by the stellar staff of Lee Hall and Dominic Cooke, and starring the wonderful Arinzé.

“As a family members we experience that our father would be happy to know that his legacy is a resource of imaginative inspiration and continues to bring men and women together.”

Tickets for the manufacturing will go on sale from April 21, 2020.