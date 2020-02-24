[a-boogie-wit-da-hoodie-announces-his-days-are-numbered:-“before-i-go-ghost-i-wanna-flood-your-ears-w/-straight-art”]

New York rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie needs enthusiasts to are living in the moment. The hip-hop star has teased fans about putting out a lot more tunes sooner than afterwards and gearing up to quietly fade to black.

Significant Details: On Monday, A Boogs went to Twitter to shout-out followers for supporting his latest solo effort and expose ideas to finally disappear from the highlight.

Significant-Crucial Information: Boogie’s Artist 2. has skilled some critical supporter like considering the fact that just lately dropping.

A Boogie wit da Hoodie’s ‘Artist 2.0’ was the #1 most streamed album in the US this week, with 149M all-structure listens (@ArtistHBTL). — chart information (@chartdata) February 23, 2020

Wait around, There is A lot more: Later on this week, Boogie will have all eyes on him with a “Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” overall performance.

In advance of You Go: Recently, Boogie blessed supporters with his new “King of My City” audio online video premiere.