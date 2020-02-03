A book recommendation | Memo of talking points

As I noted before, I rarely read books on contemporary politics or current affairs. When I open a virtual or physical book, it’s almost always history and generally in the distant past. But I have spent a lot of time recently reading a number of recent books for a project I am planning. One of the ones I just finished is Ronan Farrow’s Catch and Kill.

I wanted to recommend it because I found it exceptionally good.

Farrow is a fascinating person in our public landscape. Like many of you, I first heard of him as the child of famous parents. Then there were various stories about how he graduated from college at a ridiculously young age, working at the State Department under Hillary Clinton at an equally insane age. Then he got this show on MSNBC which quickly crashed and burned. Then, since network morning TV is off my radar, I didn’t really hear much about him until he exploded on the scene in 2017 with his chain of revolutionary exclusives on Harvey Weinstein and what we now know as the #MeToo movement.

The MSNBC show has always struck me as an uncomfortably privileged exercise. Basically, his first turn in journalism in the mid-twenties and it was his own show on a cable news network. He seemed predictable and not fully deserved when he failed. But it was clearly not the whole story. Farrow seems to be that rare person who gets a lot and gets up to billing and more. Investigative journalism, which generally ignites a mixture of intelligence, obsession and charisma, was what it was intended for.

I say all this because I didn’t know what to expect when I picked up the book. What led me to read it was my interest and my project on the culture of secrecy, extortion and private surveillance, to which the #MeToo movement is inextricably linked and yet distinct. The basic report on Weinstein and others, which won Farrow a Pulitzer, you probably know. Most of this was in the original articles that started at NBC and were all published in The New Yorker. They have spread to many secondary accounts, news covers and more. It’s in the book of course, but again, we mostly know this story.

The book is really about the story reporting process, which is a tale on NBC News and their efforts again, off again to kill or declaw the story and the army of Weinstein’s lawyers, public relations , private investigators and private intelligence agents try to disrupt or kill the stories written about him. This meant not only Farrow at NBC / New Yorker, but also Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey at The Times. It is the power, resources and weapons in their purest form that an extremely wealthy and powerful person can use to prevent exposure.

Let’s be honest: most news books are not good. Or to be a little more generous, they are helpful and informative, which is usually fine because you want the information. You want to deepen a story that you learned in the daily press. If they are well written and organized, you get this information. I decided to read this book in search of information. I was pleasantly surprised to find out more.

One of the themes and elements of the intrigue of this book is Farrow’s feeling of paranoia about whether he is being watched, watched; if his NBC News bosses are honest with him or if they are peeking out from people he is chasing. Partly because we, the readers, probably know some of the latest story in the book with a negative capacity – it’s paranoid, but it’s actually much worse than you think. We know part of this future before it, before the story confirms it. But not at all.

Lisa Bloom, the crusading feminist lawyer (daughter of Gloria Allred), comes to help her with her work. He takes it in part with confidence. She currently works for Harvey Weinstein. It is really watched – not just with traditional queues and layouts. But his movements are tracked electronically – probably illegally. (Another tantalizing part of the story is the number of agents he eventually turned against the private intelligence firm.) Rose McGowan, one of Weinstein’s accusers, became friends and accepted as a confidant a woman who worked for the Israeli private intelligence company (Black Cube) Weinstein had hired to kill stories about her predation. Through writing, he and those he speaks to are huddled by people working for or controlled by Harvey Weinstein. But he and they don’t know it. As a reader, you can feel their presence crowding around you – a strange mixture of claustrophobia and guesswork.

Gas lighting and concealment are hallmarks of the Trump era. The fact that this woman, known by the pseudonym Diana Filip, could have penetrated so deeply into the world of McGowan is not exactly what we mean by “gas lighting”. But the effort to destroy or control a person by upsetting their own grip on reality or their confidence in their perception is very close.

There is a second layer in this part of the story. Not only was Farrow involved in a multi-domain war with Weinstein and his lieutenants, whom he did not know until the end of the story. NBC also has many executives and stars who have their own #MeToos problems, so rarely at Weinstein’s level. One of the many revelations, though never explicitly explained, is that Matt Lauer’s possible fall on the Today Show appears to have been helped, if not provoked, by National Enquirer stories that were themselves part of Weinstein’s efforts to intimidate NBC News into dropping the Farrow story. Like President Trump, Weinstein was thick as thieves with The National Enquirer, both as a defensive and offensive weapon. It’s a model.

All of this comes together as a reader when a book is exceptionally well written, well laid out. There is enough of Farrow’s personal life and history to attract us, but not so much as to tire or annoy. Any tendency to hate this guy who is tripled with good genes, good looks and good luck is attracted to a regular regime of humor and self-deprecation. He leaves reporting and writing to talk about himself, which he does. It is impossible for me to imagine that the book has not already been chosen and that it is becoming a film. It reads like a movie.

The story is fundamentally about Harvey Weinstein and how even the supposedly modern and cosmopolitan industries were and certainly still to a large extent are hotbeds of predation where power means secrecy and impunity. It’s also a story of journalism. It’s easy to see Farrow’s antagonists as bad guys. But the narrative made me think about whether we can expect news agencies that are deeply interconnected with the entertainment and telecommunications industries to do really difficult investigative journalism. This is no excuse for the people involved. But it was this structural reality that struck me the most. Above all, it was another story of how the pervasiveness of global interconnectivity, the Internet and mass entertainment, once welcomed as liberators, have become tools in the hands of the powerful.