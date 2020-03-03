a-bounty-of-new-dining-places-opening-in-boston

We ended up fortunate winter was relatively moderate. We’re even feeling some springlike weather conditions this week and we’ll even be turning the clocks forward this weekend. If all that is not ample to shake off the wintertime blues, these wonderful new restaurant openings definitely will.

French Quarter



545 Washington St.



frenchquarterboston.com

Situated in the previous Salvatore’s on Washington Street in the Theater District, French Quarter is bringing NOLA downtown. The refreshed space is open and colourful and the menu is stuffed with Southern classics this kind of as fried rooster, jambalaya, shrimp, grits and much more. The crew also crafted a cocktail menu of classics: The Hurricane and the Sazerac are exactly as they must be.

Grand Tour



314 Newbury St.



grandtourboston.com

The hottest enterprise from chef Michael Serpa, Grand Tour on the corner of Newbury and Hereford streets a short while ago opened as a Parisian bistro strategy. The inside captures the bistro spirit, with a long line of tables in opposition to one wall and a narrow bar on the other, with an open up kitchen area at the back of the cafe. The menu has both that Serpa twist, with crudo and uni as appetizer selections, and French staples, with duck and steak frites as principal system choices. But there is no dessert menu or espresso now so if you have a sweet tooth, strategy on heading somewhere else to satisfy it following evening meal.

Lulu Green



246 W. Broadway, South Boston



lulugreen.com

For our well being-mindful Southie buddies, Lulu Inexperienced is a welcome addition to the neighborhood. An additional new opening, Lulu Environmentally friendly is a plant-primarily based quick everyday cafe concentrating on natural and organic components and vibrant presentations. The menu is filled with acai bowls, hearty salads, smoothies, juices and specialty lattes. Flavor is king and every single dish is packed with nutrition and a delicious punch.

Wing Squad



wingsquad.com

Wing Squad is an on the net only idea patrons order wings on the web and a delivery lover delivers them to their doorway. The menu provides wings in 6 flavors, together with: BBQ, Honey Garlic, Cajun, Garlic Parmesan, Sweet Chili and Buffalo, as nicely as aspect solutions: mac & cheese, two salads, chips, celery & carrots and dressings. Dessert incorporates chocolate cake, chocolate chip cookies and chocolate chip brownies. Head to their web site to master more.

Prezza



24 Fleet St., North Stop



prezza.com

This may possibly not be a new opening, but Prezza has a new appear. The cafe on Fleet Street in the North End took some time off this winter to get a minimal facelift, and now options a beautiful new eating home and bar.