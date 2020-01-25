A Bowie Celebration: O2 Ritz, Manchester

A Bowie Celebration – The Diamond Dogs + more Tour

O2 Ritz, Manchester

January 23, 2020

David Bowie’s beautiful legacy continues unabated, while Ian Corbridge joined the mass gathering of Bowie’s alumni, led by Mike Garson, while A Bowie Celebration invaded Manchester at the start of a new world tour. All photography by Melanie Smith.

It is still hard to believe that it is now more than four years since David Bowie left this mortal spiral and went on to entertain them in another dimension. The morning of January 10, 2016 is one of those moments I will never forget when the news on the radio and news apps filtered through and confirmed that just 2 days after the memorable release of his latest album, this enormous creative power is no longer with us used to be .

That pain was only somewhat alleviated by the fact that Earl Slick and Bernard Fowler assembled a high-quality ensemble of musicians in a few short weeks to guide us through a set that included the entire Station to Station album on which Earl had played when it was recorded for the first time, alongside a further series of Bowie classics. This tour was organized well before David’s death, but it was a trip to Liverpool, I could not miss the circumstances. But given the events of just a few weeks earlier, this short tour of the UK took on a whole new meaning and meaning. This format was also right next to Holy Holy, who was put together by Woody Woodmansey and Tony Visconti to pay a similar tribute to such a great legacy.

Bowie’s work and art took many forms and not only influenced existing generations, but will continue to influence many generations. Since he stopped touring in 2004 due mainly to health problems, we had become accustomed to not seeing him in a live environment. It was only the sudden and unexpected release of his album, The Next Day, in 2013 that brought David back into public consciousness and out of the shadow of those who continued to enjoy the legacy of his previously recorded output. The release of what turned out to be his latest album, Blackstar, was equally dramatic, but had to be fully overtaken by the news of his death just 2 days after his 69th birthday, this is perhaps one of the greatest secrets ever in the world of entertainment .

There is no doubt that Bowie’s musical legacy will live on and there is no better person than his old collaborator, Mike Garson, who has played Bowie more often than any other musician, to take on the mantle to preserve this legacy in the most authentic live environment. Since 2018, Mike has had a band of traveling musicians with the highest pedigree, mainly because many, if not all, have played with Bowie or have had close ties with his work over the years. After two very successful travels around the world bringing back so many classic songs from Bowie to the live arena, this latest incarnation from A Bowie Celebration fully promised the 1974 Diamond Dogs album plus a whole series of classic songs from Bowie’s extensive back catalog.

The Diamond Dogs album has distributed fans and critics over the years and is certainly an oeuvre with all the classic Bowie nuances and intricacies that would pose a challenge to even the most seasoned musicians. The album was originally conceived as a concept album based on 1984 from George Orwell and it tried to banish the memory of Ziggy and serve it once and for all as a farewell to the glam rock movement. Whatever your opinion about the album is, its impact on the punk movement that was to follow cannot be underestimated with its raw and challenging sound. It conveyed a classic art-rock formula with a stunning vocal delivery infused with some great guitars and a spooky sax and was of course never fully performed live by Bowie himself.

With our experience with two previous trips, there was no doubt that the 2020 version of A Bowie Celebration would do this job justice. The wonderful bunch of musicians that accompanied Mike Garson included on keyboards Gerry Leonard and Kevin Armstrong on guitars, Carmine Rojas on bass, Alan Childs on drums and Terry Edwards on sax, who all have extensive experience with touring and recording with Bowie. The vocal tasks were divided between Living Colors in three ways Corey Glover, Mr. Hudson who has worked with so many bands and musicians alongside his own solo career, and that is the Canadian-born Canadian powerhouse Sass Jordan who has once again collaborated with so many great artists of our generation.

There was a very clear expectation in the Ritz when the band came on stage and Mr. Hudson took us through the spoken word intro that is Future Legend. When the infamous chorus of “This is not rock’n’roll … … this is genocide” boomed, Corey took the microphone to deliver the full rock’n’roll attack, the title track of the album. Then attention turned to Mr. Hudson as he took the lead in what always seemed to be the focal point for this album that brought us through Sweet Thing, Candidate and back to a light reprise of Sweet Thing. This trilogy really stretches the vocals to the limit and I must admit that although I am not particularly familiar with Mr Hudson’s own work, this performance surprised me the most on the night that he so proficiently carried the essence of the songs and nuts in a similar way to the big man himself. Indeed, I noticed that I sometimes closed my eyes and you could almost imagine that it was David himself on stage, it was so good.

Corey then came back for a majestic Rebel Rebel with one of Bowie’s greatest riffs. This was of course the great national anthem that it has always been, but we had no doubt that many more would come before the night was over. Sass then delivered a very passionate Rock’noll with me for a very captivating We Are The Dead.

The original theme of the album, 1984, was epic by Mr Hudson before Big Brother and Chant from the Ever Circling Skeletal Family brought the album to a glittering finale. Finally there was time to pause when the band regrouped for part two of the show.

The first was Mr. Hudson, who again provided a very atmospheric alien to space, which was a tone that would last until the end of the set. Then Sass really showed her references that gave her the role to play Janis Joplin for an ordinary Moonage Daydream before Corey led us back to the dance floor with a classic young American. The band on this stage was fully charged and the atmosphere in the building was electric and there was still plenty to come.

Five Years followed and for me, as one of my favorite Bowie songs, this has always been a highlight of these shows and the delivery of Sass was just sublime and it fit perfectly. When Mike announced the effective follow-up to Space Oddity, Corey and the band delivered a powerful Ashes to Ashes that really brought the house down. Deepening further brought us through Starman and a panic in Detroit that plundered the ordinary roots of Bowie’s art form.

Given all the songs Bowie wrote and all the gigs Mike Garson shared with him, it is certainly something for Mike to confirm Life on Mars as Bowie’s best song and who we disagree with. Mr Hudson’s opinion certainly confirmed this position. And I’m just a big fan of Bauhaus, but I’m sure that every time I hear Ziggy Stardust on nights like this, I’m sure the arrangement is getting closer to the band, even Bowie himself suggested he was always been planning.

Suffragette City completely rocked and led us to the set closer with that iconic opening riff from All The Young Dudes that turned out to be a massive sing-song for the adoring audience. But of course, more came with a deafening reaction from the audience. And it was Gerry Leonard who stepped forward to tell us the story of how he could go for many months without hearing David when he would suddenly call on Tuesday and ask if he could accompany him on Saturday at Carnegie Hall with a solo acoustic execution of Loving The Alien. And he had never been to Carnegie Hall before. So he wrote the arrangement that he played so well this evening and that blended seamlessly into Andy Warhol.

Rock’n’Roll Suicide was as always pure rock theater and a classical Aladdin Sane followed. The grand finale was Heroes with Mr Hudson taking the lead and Corey following and the entire Ritz coming together as one in the great atmosphere that this song and performance generated.

It goes without saying that no one will ever replace or even imitate David Bowie. However, the tours that Mike Garson has put together over the past 3 years have proved to be a wonderful tribute to preserving such a vital legacy that David has left us. Again David Bowie alumni have served David and his immense catalog of songs in the very best way and this can continue for a long time.

