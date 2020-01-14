A boy with dyslexia creates an amazing portrait of John Cena with Rubik’s dice

In the YouTube player below you can see how the boy ended his work.

A Canadian boy who calls dyslexia his “SUPERPOWER” inspired social media by creating a mosaic portrait of WWE star John Cena from 750 Rubiks Cubes.

Benjamin Russo, 9, has posted a time-lapse video of his creation on YouTube. The project reportedly lasted five hours over three weeks and was put together in a 2:41 video.

The video begins with Benjamin looking at the camera and holding up cards to tell his story.

“Hello. My name is Benjamin”, the cards read. “I have dyslexia. I struggle with reading and writing. I mix my words. I also get very frustrated and annoyed sometimes. But dyslexia also means that I can do something amazing ! Like this…”

Then we see Benjamin putting together his portrait of cubes. Meanwhile, Cena’s two titles, “Basic Thuganomics” and “The Time Is Now” are playing.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Up47uLLxR6I (/ embed)

A close look at the finished portrait shows that Benjamin has not only put together monochrome pictures. He had to set the colors of each cube just right for the phenomenal picture to work.

At the end Benjamin holds up a few cards and says: “Dyslexia is not my disability. Dyslexia is my SUPERPOWER. “

The video caught the attention of Cena, who replied on Twitter.

“This is the embodiment of #NeverGiveUp. Benjamin shows courage, endurance, vulnerability, enormous strength … and he is an ARTIST! I admire you, your work and your outlook, ”wrote Cena.

Benjamin’s family replied on Instagram and said, “We never thought John Cena would tweet about this!” Amazing! His idol! “

They also said that Benjamin was “on the way to the next” and had to disassemble the Cena portrait because “we can’t buy 750 cubes every time”.

Benjamin’s mother is said to have told NBC’s TODAY show on Instagram that his spatial awareness and intelligence are related to dyslexia. Therefore, he can easily copy any pattern from a cube.

You can follow Benjamin’s YouTube channel CubeKid.

The International Dyslexia Association says: “Dyslexia refers to a number of symptoms that cause people to have difficulty with certain language skills, especially reading.”

,