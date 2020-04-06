A break before the season finale

Photo: Jace Downs (AMC) TV Reviews All our TV reviews in one convenient place.

Ezekiel, Eugene, and Yumiko remain motionless for fear of exploding, a fitting expression for this latest episode of The Walking Dead’s 10th season. Instead of doing something to change, the part that prepares the table either waits around everyone or walks around vaguely, just taking a break to say heartfelt words about how things are now. In other words, trying to excite the big episodes of the season by running such small parts becomes a common problem. This is one of the reasons why the quality changes so widely from week to week: instead of allowing each episode to be its best version, there is a clear sense that some performances are less important than others, and this is unfortunately a good example. “Just wait until next week” has no clear theme and driver other than.

The “Tower” episode has several qualities that help you not to sink under the weight of excessive inertia. First, a.k.a. Let’s discuss Princess Juanita Sanchez. One of the great comics, it has a character that immediately delights or irritates the attention of the audience (unlike the reception of Ezekiel, Eugene and Yumiko) and has a warm, motorized delivery and colorful material to suit its colorful personality. It’s nice to finally have another character in the “Plus” column, where everything isn’t obscure, with significant thoughts and behaviors. Sometimes it is easy to assume that wanderers eat everyone on the planet in a mischievous way, because we rarely meet a person with a unique point like the Prince. While it is understood that humans are generally a little tougher, this is a zombie apocalypse, after all, overpowering extroverts don’t just exist because things get worse. Princess is also a nice addition to the cast, if it gives a bulging and outspoken lonely person who tends to irritate those around her (only to help explain how she found herself alone at first).

Again, the minus column has a pretty bright introduction: the plot that surrounds it. After an entertaining introduction, the episode seems to squeeze the Prince and his new allies into the middle of a minefield, because you’re not sure why someone planted a mine in the middle of an empty city. As part of a secret application, the Princess decides to lie to the people she meets for no reason, other than postponing her arrival at a store with wheel sets. (Which are bicycles, not cars.) So they get into the mine, the Prince loses his way, and everyone is angry with him for not taking them on the fastest route. He apologized, explained that he wanted to give himself to his new friends, and Eugene immediately forgave him when he saw him as a scientist in parallel with his deceptions. It’s kind of like – everything just starts and ends quickly, it’s more like a Fair Story than the plot of a convincing episode – too pat to feel won, too short to go emotionally dry. Paola Lázaro does her best to sell the Princess’s insecurities and grief, and this is a testament to the actor’s efforts, albeit in part.

Photo: Jace Downs (AMC)

The central story is stuck in the middle of a landslide that resembles an interesting character. Beta slides mentally: She hears sounds that aren’t there, and even begins to explain the nearby walks that talk to her. Ryan Hurst relies on Beta’s deteriorating mental state, creating a situation where some whisperers don’t notice and start to run away. All of this is really just a preparation for next week so that we can take our non-beta army to Alexandria and start finding our people by capturing Aaron and Alden in the process after realizing that no one is there. It was wise to evacuate the Alexandrians, but finding the army immediately and finding it immediately, the tactic of delay plays out as a way to achieve good things. There is a situation where this should happen, but it does not force him to watch.

Even the character exchange this episode suffers from a drama that is extremely hasty and quickly resolved. The tension between Carol and Kelly is resolved immediately, Kelly explains what you hope for and other disorders by forgiving the woman who is responsible for separating her sister from the group, explaining that weaknesses can be power. The tension between Daryl and Judith was immediately relieved, and the viewer began to worry again to make sure that there was an entire community in his care if the child had to disappear one day. And the tension between Negan and Lydia was resolved in the True Good Will Hunting fashion by shouting at Alpha’s daughter to the man who killed her mother, and then pouring it into her arms. The least recent benefit between the great chemistry between Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Cassady McClincy presents two of the most glamorous performances right now in this series.

Photo: Jace Downs (AMC)

It’s the most walking Walking Dead: Not terrible, not big, just killing time with some good actors and soap operas until the grand finale. Final Whisperers must end the story line in one way or another; Let’s hope that the show can bring a few more surprises, which is one of the most interesting half-chapters of the last memory. It’s not a strong full season yet, but in this aging series, there’s nothing wrong with stealing a page from Princess and taking what you can get.

Acute observations

“Are you guys real?” The opening scene with Princess is one of the liveliest of the back half of this season as someone other than Negan finally offers a bit of spark and sass.

Kelly isn’t wrong: It’s great for everyone to learn sign language because of herself and her sister. It seems like a useful way to communicate in a world like this.

Lydia connects the hardest line of the episode with Negan: “Most of us want you to die, too.”

Maybe if Judith learned to watch from Daryl, it would make her less irritated? I do not know, I do my best to add value to this character.

Aaron and Alden are too naive to think that they can follow the army in front of them by entering the forest from 15 meters without noticing. Connect, guys; something tells me you can’t be in this world too long.

If you haven’t heard, the season finale has been postponed indefinitely due to the spread of the coronavirus. The fingers began to see that social alienation was doing its job, the federal government was doing its stigmatizing job, and it all sooner or later became normal. Until then, thank you all.

