A brewery tour of the northwestern parts of Chicago, an underestimated beer harbor

Ah the suburbs: plenty of parking spaces, more green spaces and … really good beer.

At the last Great American Beer Festival, 10 of the 318 medals awarded went to Illinois breweries, with an even distribution between Chicago and surrounding cities. And Kate Bernot, certified beer judge, editor of Craft Beer & Brewing Magazine and reporter for Good Beer Hunting, says: “There’s a lot going on in the Chicago suburbs when it comes to beer.”

The most important thing that keeps them from a larger exposure is simply the logistics. Unlike in the cities, a trip to the suburbs requires a little more planning. That’s why we asked Bernot for some tips on arriving and leaving.

“Checking out breweries can be intimidating, especially when you’re driving, which makes beer in the suburbs a challenge of its own. However, I think you should plan activities without beer between breaks, whether it’s lunch or a break in a park, ”says Bernot. She also advises keeping it in three places. Once you’re four, you should use a carpool or a DD.

Then there is the flight debate. We allow Bernot to break it down: “People like to argue about whether beer flights are a good idea when they visit a brewery. However, I think that people can do what they want. It’s beer, it’s not that serious. If you want to try many different things because you are fascinated by many different flavors, this makes sense, especially if you don’t go to this brewery often. This gives you a good overview of whether the brewery is something you would like to return to. “She outlined the whole argument here if you need more ammunition for a taproom.

With that in mind, let’s drive west of the city in the name of the fate of beer. Depending on the location, follow this route from top to bottom or from bottom to top. Would you like to end the day with dinner? Read from top to bottom. Are you hoping to start with the hottest spots? Go from the bottom up.

Stop 1: Mikerphone brewery, Elk Grove Village

121 Garlisch Dr., Elk Grove Village, IL 60007

Owner Mike Pallen pays homage to his roots in the music industry with “beer inspired by music”. Every beer is named after a song, album or something musical. Fans of grunge fans from the 90s will be happy about their most popular beer: Smells Like Bean Spirit. Known for his New England Hazy style of IPAs and sweet stouts, Mikerphone has emerged over the past decade and has received awards from Beer Advocate (One of the Best New Breweries of 2015) and RateBeer (Best New Brewer of 2015 in Illinois)). Everything from a former landscaping company in a huge office park on the edge of the highway.

logistics

Eat? They host food trucks on weekends but do not have their own kitchen. It is allowed to eat outside. So if you follow the reverse order of our list (or just have a bite to eat), bring your own food.

They host food trucks on weekends but do not have their own kitchen. It is allowed to eat outside. So if you follow the reverse order of our list (or just have a bite to eat), bring your own food. Travel: It is 30 minutes to the next stop (you have been warned of beer in the suburbs). If it’s a nice day, take a detour to Busse Woods. See miles of nature trails and living moose. The latter is the place after which Elk Grove Village is named.

Stop 2: MORE brewery, Villa Park

126 S Villa Ave # 2653, Villa Park, IL 60181

This is not a little-known brewery. “MORE has crazy craze,” says Bernot. “(Hundreds of) people are waiting in line for their can releases.” WGN even brought a helicopter to cover one. The brewery is best known for Hazy IPAs, but Bernot says he always expects new things – they’re a bit of a trend darling. Use the tap room to try the style that interests you the most. These can be the Hazy IPAs, the newer, cooler Milkshake IPAs (made from lactose and fruit) or they are too late for too fruity acids (MORE calls them “smoothie style”).

logistics

Eat? More brewery is the only one on our list with a full kitchen, and the food is good. They cover the basics with dishes ranging from tikka platters to a hot chicken sandwich from Nashville.

More brewery is the only one on our list with a full kitchen, and the food is good. They cover the basics with dishes ranging from tikka platters to a hot chicken sandwich from Nashville. Travel: It’s just 10 minutes to your last jumps of the day. If you have kids in tow and need to burn some energy, Enchanted Castle – complete with go-karts, laser tag, and mini-golf – is just a few blocks from the last brewery.

Stop 3: Brew lunch pipe, Lombard

800 E Roosevelt Rd, Lombard, IL 60148

Noon Whistle’s Leisel Weapon, a southern German wheat weapon, won a bronze medal at the Great American Beer Festival, which Bernot says is very impressive (“Hundreds of breweries from across the country are competing for a number of awards, and these guys have pulled it out “). As of today, it is available on tap and available in packs of six and growlers – a perfect opportunity to taste greatness. If that’s not your style, they have a lot of other options and Bernot says if they can win big in a category, chances are that all beers are tasty – the brewers know exactly what they’re doing.

logistics

Eat? On Fridays and sometimes Saturdays there are various food trucks in Chicagoland. Check your schedule here.

On Fridays and sometimes Saturdays there are various food trucks in Chicagoland. Check your schedule here. Travel: Go home, you did well.

This tour is wide, and there are plenty of breweries throughout the region. According to experts, we have limited our itinerary to three. However, if you have other preferences or want to turn it into a weekend event, you should fill out your card with some of the following honorable mentions nearby:

Pollyanna Brewing Company, Roselle and Lemont

Church Street Brewing Company, Itasca

Fibs Brewing, Des Plaines