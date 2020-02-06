A Brit says he cured his corona virus with whiskey

Is whiskey the cure for the corona virus? Probably not, but one guy says it worked for him.

splash up

While the world continues to rely on collective mass hysteria against the coronavirus, a British man claims to have found a surprisingly simple (and potentially delightful depending on alcohol taste) cure for the deadly disease.

The 25-year-old teacher Connor Reed, allegedly the first Briton to develop the disease, claims that he only cured his own coronavirus case with a sip of whiskey.

“I used the inhaler that helped fight the cough and drank a hot whiskey with honey until it ran out,” Reed told the sun.

Reed, who has lived in China for three years, is said to have been infected with the virus two months ago and spent two weeks at Zhongnan University Hospital in Wuhan, China.

“I was stunned when the doctors told me I had the virus,” he told the sun. “I thought I was going to die, but I managed to hit it.”

Reed said he did this without the help of the antibiotics prescribed for him, which, Vice noted, may not be as stupid as it sounds. Last week, the World Health Organization Twitter pointed out that the coronavirus is actually a virus and therefore antibiotics used to treat bacterial infections are not an effective treatment. The thread also warned that other remedies – including pneumonia vaccinations, eating garlic, sniffing saline, and covering the body with sesame oil – may also be unlikely.

However, according to a whiskey Brit, a little Johnny Walker can’t hurt.

“It’s an old-fashioned remedy, but it seemed to do the trick,” he told the sun. “I am proof that coronavirus can be defeated.”

Although we should probably leave the “evidence” to the medical community, Reed’s recovery is just about every reason to turn him over.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the whole story in the sun