A burglary suspect leads LAPD and CHP in a high-speed chase in the San Fernando Valley:

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – A possible burglary suspect led authorities to a high-speed chase in the San Fernando Valley on Friday morning.

AIR7 HD was about to continue at around 10 a.m. while the suspect was traveling at high speed through the streets of Granada Hills, Northridge and Reseda, where he was seen weaving between vehicles and crossing red lights.

The driver, who was driving a dark-colored Mercedes Benz, entered the 101 Freeway eastbound, crossing all lanes at speeds above 80 mph.

At various points in the chase, Los Angeles police and California Highway Patrol officers entered tracking mode as the chase exceeded speeds of 100 mph on highways 5 and 101.

As traffic became congested on 101 Freeway in Sherman, the road exited and continued on the surface streets, where it almost struck a pedestrian on Moorpark Street.

It was not immediately clear when or where the pursuit started, or what led to the pursuit.

UNDER DEVELOPMENT: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

