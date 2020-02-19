[A.C.E’s Agency To Choose Legal Action For The latest Car or truck Assault + Destructive Comments And Rumors]

A.C.E’s agency is having legal motion for modern issues.

On February 19, the company released the pursuing statement:

Hi there. This is A.C.E’s company Beat Interactive.

As there are supporters worried about the incident that occurred with A.C.E very last night time, we will demonstrate the recent circumstance and the future strategies for motion.

At somewhere around 10 p.m. past night, there was a super glue terror incident qualified at A.C.E’s vehicle by their exercise place.

This incident has been found to have had the intention of creating harm to the artist and harming residence by figuring out the artist’s transportation time frame and route in advance. As soon as the circumstance was identified, it was documented to the neighborhood police station. It is beneath extensive investigation with CCTV assessment, and demanding punishment will be given devoid of leniency.

Due to the incident yesterday, the agency artist A.C.E’s users Jun, Donghun, Wow, Kim Byeong Kwan, and Chan are experiencing psychological uneasiness and experience worry of the identical or comparable scenario occurring once again.

Thus, Conquer Interactive will choose energetic measures to not compromise facets relevant to the artist’s perfectly-currently being and wellbeing.

In addition, the posts spreading groundless false rumors, express private assaults, and destructive defamation of A.C.E are a short while ago remaining found on the web and on social media, and the artists are expressing intense emotional soreness as a end result.

We have signed a delegation contract with a legislation business specializing in this region to just take felony action, and we have made the decision to file felony issues pertaining to actions of defamation and interference with small business.

In buy for these predicaments to not take place once more, we talk to for your cooperation with continual checking and recommendations.

As the mental and physical circumstances of the members have appreciably weakened, their scheduled routines will be adjusted, and they will receive psychiatric counseling as asked for.

To conclude, we apologize for inevitably owning prompted issue to supporters, and we specific deep gratitude for the trust and guidance generally sent to A.C.E.

As A.C.E’s company, we will place in all probable hard work in order for them to constantly encourage in stable conditions. Thank you.

February 19, 2020 from Conquer Interactive CEO Kim Hye Im.