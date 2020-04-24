A Canadian mass shooting began with an assault by a girlfriend

Canada’s worst shooting erupted over an argument between the shooter and his girlfriend, who survived the attack, police confirmed Friday.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Darren Campbell said the weekend’s shooting began with an assault by the suspect on his girlfriend and ended with 22 people dead in communities across central and northern Nova Scotia.

“She managed to escape. That could be the catalyst for events,” Campbell said.

Authorities also do not discount that the suspect planned some of the murders.

Campbell said the girlfriend hid the night in the woods of the suspect, who is identified as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman.

Police said Wortman acted alone in the gun spying that killed 22 people in more than 16 crime scenes in several rural communities

Campbell said they found 13 deceased victims in the rural community of Portapique, a quiet community of 100 residents where the suspect lived part-time. He said when police arrived, they discovered a man had been shot. The man reportedly was driving when someone in the appearance of a police car shot him. He survived and was transported to a hospital.

They were several homes set on fire, including the suspect, when police arrived in the community. Campbell said the suspect had a handgun that was obtained in Canada and several long-range guns that were obtained in the United States. Police found “several people dead, some lying on the highway.”

On this Wednesday, 22 April 2020, a photo, a couple lays a flag at a monument in Portapique, Nova Scotia, following Saturday’s shooting. Photo / AP

Authorities initially thought the suspect may have committed suicide and were in one of the homes that was on fire, he said.

Campbell said around 6:30 a.m., Wortman’s girlfriend came out hidden in the woods, called 911, and gave police detailed information about the suspect including that he was driving a mocking police car and was in a police uniform.

Police later began receiving 911 calls more than 35 miles away. Campbell said the suspect killed two men and a woman and set fire to his house. He knew at least two of them.

He then approached another apartment in that area where he knew people, and knocked on the door. But the people inside did not answer and he left. The occupants called the 911 and confirmed the suspect was armed and was driving what looked like a police car.

On this Wednesday, 22 April 2020, a photo, people are paying their respects at a memorial in Portapique, Nova Scotia, after Saturday’s shooting. Photo / AP

He then shot a woman on the street and pulled cars and shot and killed people, Campbell said.

He later shot and injured a male police officer in his car. The officer managed to escape and survived. Campbell then said there was a collision between a female officer’s female police officer and the shooter’s mocking police car. He shot and killed the officer and took her gun and set fire to the cars. Campbell said he also killed a passenger and took their SUV.

He then drove home and killed a woman he knew before taking off his police uniform and stealing her car. He then drove to get gas and was shot dead by police who happened to be at the gas station.

The suspect was shot dead at 11:26 a.m. Sunday morning, about 13 hours after the attacks.

“There seems to be a trail of individuals who have had problems with Mr. Wortman,” Campbell said.

Police said Wortman carried out much of the attack disguised as a police officer in a vehicle marked to resemble a patrol car. Campbell said he has a number of cars that police believe were former police vehicles.

Campbell said the suspect’s girlfriend is recovering and continues to cooperate with police. He said it would have been much worse if she hadn’t told them he was driving a car made to look like a police vehicle.

John Hudson, who knew Wortman about 18 years ago, said Wortman was sometimes openly dominant and jealous of his longtime girlfriend.

“I didn’t see him hit her or anything like that,” Hudson said. “But I know they fought.”

Hudson recalled a fire party about 10 years ago when an argument between the two left the woman locked outside their home in rural Portapique.

“I was with her, trying to get her things out of there,” Hudson said. “People were drinking … and it was a crazy night … and he didn’t want her to leave, but he wouldn’t leave her in the house.”

Hudson said at one point, Wortman removed the tires from the woman’s vehicle and threw them into the ditch to prevent her from leaving. “So, I went to get (her clothes) and what he told me was, ‘I don’t want anyone in my house. If you come into my house, I’m just telling you, I have guns in here. “”

Hudson said his neighbor bought used police vehicles at auctions.

Wortman, who owned a dentist in the town of Dartmouth, near Halifax, lived part-time in Portapique, according to residents. His Atlantic Dental Clinic was closed last month due to a coronavirus pandemic.

Mass shooting is relatively rare in Canada. The country revised its gun laws after Marc Lepine shot dead 14 women and killed himself at Montreal’s Ecole Polytechnique college in 1989. Before the weekend riot, this was Canada’s worst shotgun shooting.

Two years ago on Thursday, a man drove a van along a busy Toronto sidewalk and killed 10 people and injured 16. The suspect, who is awaiting trial, said he carried out the attack in a provocation for years of sexual rejection and ridicule of women.

– With AP

