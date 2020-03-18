A chaotic person’s guide to working from home

Now that many people are working from home, there is left to be advice on how best to maximize your space and keep your routine strict. The problem is that the standard “productivity” pearl of wisdom is assumed that you are leaning toward such an approach.

For anyone who has worked out of the house for more than a decade and is a productive, non-morning, non-morning person, I would like to give you some tips. I’m here to assure you that you don’t have to sit at your neat-pin desk for dawn, jog, cleaning your apartment, shower, dressing and productivity. I’ve never been more “on” than working from home, and I’m in trouble! You can have my power too

Set your alarm for the closest time possible to work

Do you need to dare transport hours? You no longer have to conform to timely social norms of grooming or beauty? Why are you getting ahead of your needs? Sleep is valuable. This is especially important for those of us who hate night owls and dawn. I do not know who works from these houses who think that it is more important to wear real clothes than to get more Zedges without more monsters. Get all these recovery moments. I suggest setting an alarm so that you have enough time to start drinking a cup of coffee, eat / walk in your pet store, grab some cereal or yogurt, and open your computer. Speaking of coffee …

Cold Brew is your friend

Let’s be real, we are not the type to supply anything for the night before, so what are the shortcuts. Many grocery stores nowadays stock bottles of cold coffee. If you like your coffee cold like me, this is a special incentive. Although it is rarely cheap, this nectar of the gods is extremely concentrated, so you only need a little coffee, and then you can mix it with water or milk and add ice. This greatly reduces the coffee prep time, enabling you to sleep longer.

Since cold cuts are expensive, I would often make a large batch of strong regular coffee over the weekend, then use a cold liquor bottle to store it in the fridge. It tastes like store-bought iced coffee and can last throughout the week. I’m a big fan of oat milk, which is also practical to stock up on in self-sufficiency situations. It lasts forever during opening and does not need to be kept in the refrigerator until it is open for a few months.

There is no problem working in your pajamas, especially now

Almost every article about working from home likes to tell you that you should stop a “regular work day” practice as much as possible. But really, why do you want to wear a constitution dress when you don’t need it? When you are in the office, does work casual or business litigation in particular make you more productive? No, it doesn’t. It is a standard of etiquette that applies to some workplaces. Break your chains. Pajamas and loungewear are great.

This may be a new concept to many, but you can actually achieve more when you feel comfortable and not overlooked by corporate overlords. In addition, you can take all the time you once spent doing your hair and makeup (if you will) to sleep more. Win, win For our current extended stint at home, I bought some extra comfy PJs and sweet slipshirts and never felt better. Or get inspired and take a page from my friend who encourages herself to work by donning fun clothes and a wig. Your last thing to do is worry about doing a lot of laundry now, which you probably stopped doing anyway. Put the shirt on when and when you have a video meeting. They will never know or care if you are wearing the right pants.

Neat workplaces are overrated

This is a matter of personal preference, but if you are not naturally inclined to get organized, you are unlikely to be more productive as your new “home office” space is neatly torn apart. Setting aside a separate place for work, it’s probably not a bad idea to be helpful with these articles, but if you’re not feeling it, do what I usually do and hang out on the couch.

Again, your level of comfort rarely seems to be considered in “how to work from home” articles. We are not made to sit at a desk all day, and this can be a source of physical pain and a good deal of pain. Please sit or stand or lie down. Furthermore, there is scientific evidence that ominous desks promote the mark of creativity and creativity. Still, neat people. Inc. Tells us, “The idea that a clean desk makes you more productive is an irrational pick up.” The American Psychological Association reports, “Working in cramped homes seems to help them try new things and come up with creative ideas. So if someone complains, you have an excuse.

Turn off the television

What ?! We had such a great time sleeping and hanging in our pajamas! The thing is, these behaviors do not have to be reduced to total productivity if you are a personality like myself. Even if you are chaotic and have a creative style like me, if you do not completely suck the story, then you are likely to harm anything else on television.

Although I have friends and colleagues who say that they are not worried about TV for “passive background noise”, they are also the kind of people who get up to practice in the morning and clean their desk on purpose. Believe that the temptation looks like you should keep the TV off. Watching the news and searching on social media will also increase your level of anxiety. I get to watch the new music to get confused, so I have a lot of Spotify playlists so there are mostly old favorites that really become “background noise”. Consider having a song to repeat throughout the day. No, I’m serious.

There are many kinds of people in the world, but those of us who are obsessed often find ourselves frustrated with our habits and directed to act against our instincts. There is nothing to do with well-intentioned advice from the guy “get dressed, go to your main desk in the corner of the room,” but I want to tell you here that one size does not fit all. I work all day without breaks for lunch, and I keep my sofa in my tight sleeping clothes. If you are looking for permission to discover a routine that is better for your tendency than the general knowledge of productivity gurus, I give it to you. Get up, the chaotic staff of the world. You have to be in the “workplace” right before.

Any suggestions on how to work from home beyond the norm? Let’s talk in the comments.

