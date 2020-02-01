A charger that works for all new smartphones? The EU wants to make it happen

Using the smartphone’s battery can be annoying – and even more annoying to find someone with a charging cable in the nick of time, only to discover that it is not compatible with your device.

A solution can come from an unlikely source: the European Union.

EU legislators agreed this week to continue with a plan to encourage device manufacturers – namely Apple – to use the same standard charger for their devices.

In Europe, this could mean the end of the iPhone’s distinctive Lightning cable. And despite protests from Apple, the decision may force the tech giant to use a universal charging cable for users around the world.

What does the EU want?

With a view to reducing electronic waste, European officials have been calling for more than 10 years for mobile phone manufacturers to agree on a common charging cable. In 2011 they even released a video with different people eating from the same spoon to illustrate how “life is easy if one solution satisfies everything.”

WATCH | The European advertisement that promotes a standardized charger for all smartphones.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jIyo29pjgDI (/ embed)

Although most new devices now use the same type of USB connector, Apple products remain the main outliers, with iPhones and most iPads still charging and transferring data through the company’s own Lightning port.

Already in 2009, major mobile phone manufacturers agreed to harmonize their chargers and use the Micro-USB standard. However, Apple found a solution: it sold adapters and ultimately retained its own, individual type of connector.

On Thursday, Members of the European Parliament (EP2) voted overwhelmingly (582-40) to finally find a solution to this problem, and soon. They ordered the EU Commission, the executive, to take action by July and “introduce the common charger without further delay.”

Roza Thun, a Polish MEP, is a member of the European Parliament’s Consumer Protection Committee. (Rozathun.pl)

Polish MEP Roza Thun said they expect a proposal within the next six months to set up a standard common charger for smartphones, digital cameras, e-book readers and tablets and similar devices.

The resolution does not specify the type of charger to be used, but the USB-C standard is now the most common with newer devices.

Will this really help to reduce waste?

European legislators say it will make a big difference in reducing electronic waste. Their resolution states that “around 50 million tons of e-waste is generated worldwide each year, with an average of more than 6 kg per person.”

It says that a growing number of people own more than one device and that electronics tend not to last very long.

“These trends lead to the production of extra e-waste, including chargers,” is the resolution.

The aim of MEPs is to reduce the number of different chargers that users have to buy – and which ultimately end up in a landfill.

“We are drowning in an ocean of plastic, cables, chargers and other electronic waste,” Thun said.

Apple says, however, that if users throw away their Lightning cables, they will actually create additional waste and irk customers.

What could it mean for Canadians?

If Apple is forced to meet European standards by installing a universal connector – which removes the lighting port – it is unlikely that the Silicon Valley colossus would make Europe-specific iPhone and iPad models. In other words, such a big redesign would probably be rolled out over new Apple devices around the world.

The USB-C standard remains the most common connector for new smartphones, except for the Apple iPhone. (Alexander Evgenyevich / Shutterstock)

Jean Philippe Bouchard, vice president of communications and technology analysis company IDC Canada, said that Apple “is not the type of hardware manufacturer that will only design a specific device for a market”. He noted that there are several minor variations of the iPhone for different countries, but mainly to adapt to locally used frequency bands.

What types of chargers are now available?

German MEP Andreas Schwab suggested that the European legislators had to reduce the number of chargers “from 30 to only 3” since 2009.

USB-C is now the most common type of charger for new smartphones. Recent Samsung, Google, Motorola, Huawei, HTC and LG models have it all. USB-C generally provides faster charging and data transfer than older types of USB connectors. It is also reversible, which means that a user is less likely to damage a device by trying to fix the connector in the wrong way.

Micro USB connectors may be older and slower, but they are still used in the better models on the market.

Apple’s own lighting cable remains very popular due to the huge volume of iPhones on the market. Apple no longer publicly discloses how much it sells, but in 2018 the company said it has shipped around two billion mobile devices so far.

What does Apple say about the change?

Apple has pushed back against standardizing connectors and said that the change would cause more waste and that the removal of the lighting cable is not necessary.

“We believe that regulations that enforce the conformity of the type of connector that is built into all smartphones will hamper innovation rather than encourage it, and would harm consumers in Europe and the economy as a whole,” Apple said earlier in January.

The company commissioned an investigation by the Copenhagen Economics research firm, which showed that “consumer damage” – the cost to the consumer – of at least 1.5 billion euros from a legally required switch to a common charger ($ 2.2 billion) ) would cost, and that the environmental benefits would be less than 10 percent of that amount.

Stuart Robinson, the British Director of Component Component Service at Strategy Analytics, said Apple’s resistance to change is likely due to the profit it makes in producing and selling its own accessories.

“They add a huge layout for chargers that can only be used for their devices,” he said.

But for environmental reasons, he said, they should really come on board with a standard connector.

What about wireless charging?

Wireless charging may prove to be a longer-term solution, but only if all smartphone manufacturers can follow a single standard, which means that one type of charger can be used for different phones.

Manufacturers are heading in that direction. In contrast to charging cables, some wireless chargers can handle newer Apple, Samsung and LG phones, among others.

USB-C to Lightning cable adapters can be seen at an Apple Store. (John Gress / Reuters)

Some chargers even have a bonus function: the ability to charge a telephone, wireless earbuds and smartwatch at the same time.

The newer type of chargers, however, remains less common and Robinson noted that they are still not available everywhere in cafes and airports.

“Wireless charging,” he said, “is still not a utopia.”