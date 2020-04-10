A child, 3, shoots himself hand in hand with a gun; Garden Man Arrested – News – The Palm Beach Post

Palm Beach County sheriff’s office investigators said the man carelessly left the loaded gun within reach of a small child at a home south of West Palm Beach.

WEST PALM BEACH – At the end of Wednesday, Mom heard the shock.

He ran to the bedroom and found his 3-year-old son’s blood in his hand and standing next to a gun.

Her boyfriend, 21-year-old Juan Gomes Quintero, told investigators she was cleaning up the Palm Beach County sheriff’s office. bedside table.

The three-year-old must have gotten the gun out of the box and fired a bullet through his two fingers, the researchers concluded.

They arrested Thursday early Thursday early Gomes Quintero, who appears to have a permanent address in Palm Beach Gardens, for guilty negligence, dangerous storage of a firearm, and falsification of evidence.

On Thursday, a judge ordered him to remain in custody against bail of $ 12,000. He cannot have contact with the child or his mother.

The boy’s mother, who works in nursing, told investigators that he took his son to the bathroom where he cleaned and wrapped his fingers. He then had a friend drive them to Palms West Hospital near Royal Palm Beach. The boy received treatment for his injuries and was released.

Mom called Gomes Quinteroa to tell her what had happened, she told investigators. He said he went into the house and grabbed a gun and a mirror with a bullet hole. He said he threw a mirror behind his home and left a gun with his wallet and two cell phones in a car he had hijacked earlier that day near Haverhill Park.

The arrest report did not specify the accident.

Gomes Quintero said he bought the semi-automatic pistol about a month before and usually stored it in the bedroom closet.

Calls to court-listed numbers and sheriff records on Gomes Quintero Day went unanswered on Thursday.

